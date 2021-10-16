Oct 2, 2021; Muncie, Indiana, USA; Ball State Cardinals wide receiver Jayshon Jackson (12) runs after making a catch while Army Black Knights outside linebacker Andre Carter (34) defends during the second half at Scheumann Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

MAC foes square off when the Ball State Cardinals (3-3, 0-0 MAC) visit the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rynearson Stadium. Ball State is favored by 1 point. The over/under is 55 in this matchup.

Odds for Ball State vs. Eastern Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Ball State -1 55

Over/Under Insights

Ball State has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in three of five games this season.

Eastern Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 55 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 52.8 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 50.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.2 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

The average total in Cardinals games this season is 54.5, 0.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 55 .

The 55-point total for this game is 3.3 points below the 58.3 points per game average total in Eagles games this season.

Ball State Stats and Trends

Ball State has two wins against the spread in six games this year.

Ball State's games this year have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Cardinals put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.5) than the Eagles allow (22.8).

Ball State is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22.8 points.

The Cardinals collect 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.2), than the Eagles give up per matchup (389.8).

This year, the Cardinals have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Eagles have takeaways (8).

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

So far this season Eastern Michigan has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Eagles have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Eastern Michigan's games this season have hit the over on two of five set point totals (40%).

The Eagles put up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 28 the Cardinals give up.

Eastern Michigan is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team notches more than 28 points.

The Eagles collect 356.8 yards per game, 44.4 fewer yards than the 401.2 the Cardinals give up.

When Eastern Michigan churns out more than 401.2 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Eagles have seven giveaways this season, while the Cardinals have eight takeaways .

Season Stats