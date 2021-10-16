Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) reacts after not being able to make the catch in the end zone against the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams meet when the Baltimore Ravens (4-1), winners of four straight, square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), who are on a three-game winning streak, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers are a 2.5-point underdog in the matchup. A 51.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Los Angeles' games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 4.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 46.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.9 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.0, 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 51.5.

The 50.7 PPG average total in Chargers games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Ravens have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Ravens score four more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers surrender (23.2).

Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.2 points.

The Ravens collect 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers allow per matchup (371.8).

Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 371.8 yards.

This year, the Ravens have six turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (7).

Chargers stats and trends

In Los Angeles' five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Chargers put up 28.4 points per game, five more than the Ravens give up (23.4).

When Los Angeles scores more than 23.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Chargers rack up 411.4 yards per game, 21.8 more yards than the 389.6 the Ravens give up.

In games that Los Angeles totals more than 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Chargers have turned the ball over five times, while the Ravens have forced 5 turnovers.

Home and road insights

At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1).

This season, Ravens home games average 50.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).

The average total in Chargers away games this season is 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

