Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
A pair of streaking teams meet when the Baltimore Ravens (4-1), winners of four straight, square off against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-1), who are on a three-game winning streak, on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers are a 2.5-point underdog in the matchup. A 51.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Ravens vs. Chargers
Over/under insights
- Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over 51.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.6, is 4.1 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- The 46.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 4.9 fewer than the 51.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Ravens games this season is 49.0, 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 51.5.
- The 50.7 PPG average total in Chargers games this season is 0.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Ravens stats and trends
- Baltimore has two wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Ravens have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Baltimore's games this year have hit the over three times in five opportunities (60%).
- The Ravens score four more points per game (27.2) than the Chargers surrender (23.2).
- Baltimore is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.2 points.
- The Ravens collect 68.8 more yards per game (440.6) than the Chargers allow per matchup (371.8).
- Baltimore is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team totals over 371.8 yards.
- This year, the Ravens have six turnovers, one fewer than the Chargers have takeaways (7).
Chargers stats and trends
- In Los Angeles' five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Chargers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Chargers put up 28.4 points per game, five more than the Ravens give up (23.4).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 23.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Chargers rack up 411.4 yards per game, 21.8 more yards than the 389.6 the Ravens give up.
- In games that Los Angeles totals more than 389.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year the Chargers have turned the ball over five times, while the Ravens have forced 5 turnovers.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-1).
- This season, Ravens home games average 50.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (51.5).
- The average total in Chargers away games this season is 49.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).
