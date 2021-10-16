Oct 9, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) passes against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Baylor Bears (5-1) the advantage on Saturday, October 16, 2021 against the No. 19 BYU Cougars (5-1). Baylor is favored by 5 points. The total has been set at 51.5 points for this game.

Odds for Baylor vs. BYU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Baylor -5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have combined to put up more than 51.5 points in four of six games this season.

BYU and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 65.5, is 14 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 13.2 points greater than the 38.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Bears and their opponents score an average of 49.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Cougars games this season is four points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

In Baylor's six games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bears have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Baylor's games this year have gone over the total in four out of six opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the Bears average 17.8 more points per game (38.3) than the Cougars surrender (20.5).

Baylor is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Bears rack up 92.7 more yards per game (460.5) than the Cougars give up per matchup (367.8).

In games that Baylor amasses more than 367.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 10 takeaways .

BYU Stats and Trends

In BYU's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

BYU's games this season have gone over the point total one time in six opportunities (16.7%).

This year the Cougars average 9.4 more points per game (27.2) than the Bears give up (17.8).

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team records more than 17.8 points.

The Cougars collect 80.5 more yards per game (403.2) than the Bears give up (322.7).

When BYU amasses over 322.7 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

This season the Cougars have six turnovers, four fewer than the Bears have takeaways (10).

Season Stats