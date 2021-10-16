Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Pittsburgh vs. Seattle
Ben Roethlisberger will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 6 matchup sees Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) take on the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
257.5
-115
1.5
-129
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Roethlisberger has put up 1,286 passing yards (257.2 per game) while going 124-for-195 (63.6% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He has added nine rushing yards on six carries, averaging 1.8 yards per game.
- The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.1% of the time.
- Roethlisberger has attempted 20 of his 195 passes in the red zone, accounting for 71.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Seahawks.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Roethlisberger's 75 passing yards in one matchup against the Seahawks are 182.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Seahawks.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The 321.6 passing yards the Seahawks allow per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Seahawks' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Roethlisberger put together a 253-yard performance against the Broncos last week, completing 60.0% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.
- Roethlisberger has put up 803 passing yards (267.7 ypg) on 79-of-123 with four touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chase Claypool
35
17.9%
20
341
1
1
5.0%
Diontae Johnson
37
19.0%
25
305
3
3
15.0%
Najee Harris
39
20.0%
28
198
1
9
45.0%
Powered By Data Skrive