Oct 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 27-19. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Roethlisberger will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. This Week 6 matchup sees Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) take on the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 257.5 -115 1.5 -129

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Seahawks Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Roethlisberger has put up 1,286 passing yards (257.2 per game) while going 124-for-195 (63.6% completion percentage) and throwing six touchdowns and four interceptions.

He has added nine rushing yards on six carries, averaging 1.8 yards per game.

The Steelers, who rank 27th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 65.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 34.1% of the time.

Roethlisberger has attempted 20 of his 195 passes in the red zone, accounting for 71.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. Seattle

Roethlisberger's 75 passing yards in one matchup against the Seahawks are 182.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger did not throw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Seahawks.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The 321.6 passing yards the Seahawks allow per game makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Seahawks' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Roethlisberger put together a 253-yard performance against the Broncos last week, completing 60.0% of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns.

Roethlisberger has put up 803 passing yards (267.7 ypg) on 79-of-123 with four touchdowns against three interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chase Claypool 35 17.9% 20 341 1 1 5.0% Diontae Johnson 37 19.0% 25 305 3 3 15.0% Najee Harris 39 20.0% 28 198 1 9 45.0%

