The Boise State Broncos (3-3, 0-0 MWC) host the Air Force Falcons (5-1, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in matchup between MWC opponents at Albertsons Stadium. Air Force is a 3.5-point underdog. The game's point total is 51.5.

Odds for Boise State vs. Air Force

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -3.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Boise State has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in three of six games this season.

Air Force's games have gone over 51.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 64.2 points per game, 12.7 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 13.5 points above the 38 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 61.8, 10.3 points more than Saturday's total of 51.5.

The 48 PPG average total in Falcons games this season is 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State has played six games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on two of six set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Broncos rack up 15.3 more points per game (31.5) than the Falcons allow (16.2).

Boise State is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 16.2 points.

The Broncos collect 86.5 more yards per game (367.3) than the Falcons give up per contest (280.8).

When Boise State churns out over 280.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Broncos have eight giveaways this season, while the Falcons have nine takeaways .

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 4-1-0 this year.

Air Force's games this season have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Falcons score 32.7 points per game, 10.9 more than the Broncos allow (21.8).

Air Force is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.8 points.

The Falcons average only 9.2 more yards per game (423.5) than the Broncos give up per contest (414.3).

Air Force is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 414.3 yards.

This year the Falcons have three turnovers, 13 fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (16).

Season Stats