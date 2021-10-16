October 16, 2021
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Author:
Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) prepares to make a tackle on Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC South opponents meet in Week 6 when Cooks' Houston Texans (1-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

70.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Cooks has 31 receptions (on 44 targets) for a team-high 392 receiving yards (78.4 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Cooks has been the target of 31.4% (44 total) of his team's 140 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooks (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Texans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Cooks is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 8.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
  • In two matchups with the Colts, Cooks has not had a TD catch.
  • Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • The Colts are giving up 274.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts' defense is 32nd in the league, allowing 3.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Cooks was targeted five times and picked up 23 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Cooks racked up 17 catches on 23 targets and averaged 60.7 receiving yards.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

44

31.4%

31

392

1

3

18.8%

Chris Conley

10

7.1%

6

124

1

0

0.0%

David Johnson

16

11.4%

13

113

1

3

18.8%

Chris Moore

5

3.6%

5

109

1

1

6.2%

