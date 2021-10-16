Publish date:
Brandin Cooks Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC South opponents meet in Week 6 when Cooks' Houston Texans (1-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
70.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Texans vs. Colts Odds
Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Cooks has 31 receptions (on 44 targets) for a team-high 392 receiving yards (78.4 per game) and one touchdown.
- Cooks has been the target of 31.4% (44 total) of his team's 140 passing attempts this season.
- Cooks (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.
- The Texans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Cooks is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 8.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
- In two matchups with the Colts, Cooks has not had a TD catch.
- Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- The Colts are giving up 274.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts' defense is 32nd in the league, allowing 3.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Cooks was targeted five times and picked up 23 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Cooks racked up 17 catches on 23 targets and averaged 60.7 receiving yards.
Cooks' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
44
31.4%
31
392
1
3
18.8%
Chris Conley
10
7.1%
6
124
1
0
0.0%
David Johnson
16
11.4%
13
113
1
3
18.8%
Chris Moore
5
3.6%
5
109
1
1
6.2%
