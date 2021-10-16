Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) prepares to make a tackle on Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Before Brandin Cooks hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC South opponents meet in Week 6 when Cooks' Houston Texans (1-4) play the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 70.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Brandin Cooks Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Cooks has 31 receptions (on 44 targets) for a team-high 392 receiving yards (78.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Cooks has been the target of 31.4% (44 total) of his team's 140 passing attempts this season.

Cooks (three red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.8% of his team's 16 red zone pass attempts.

The Texans have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Cooks is averaging 62 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Colts, 8.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

In two matchups with the Colts, Cooks has not had a TD catch.

Note: Cooks' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

The Colts are giving up 274.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts' defense is 32nd in the league, allowing 3.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Cooks was targeted five times and picked up 23 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three outings, Cooks racked up 17 catches on 23 targets and averaged 60.7 receiving yards.

Cooks' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 44 31.4% 31 392 1 3 18.8% Chris Conley 10 7.1% 6 124 1 0 0.0% David Johnson 16 11.4% 13 113 1 3 18.8% Chris Moore 5 3.6% 5 109 1 1 6.2%

