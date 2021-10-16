Publish date:
Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) are 5.5-point underdogs against the No. 1 team in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills (4-1), on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Bills vs. Titans
Over/under insights
- Buffalo's games this season have gone over 53.5 points three of six times.
- Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 7.3 points more than Monday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 38.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Bills games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points fewer than Monday's total of 53.5.
- The 53.5 total in this game is 3.9 points above the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.
Bills stats and trends
- In Buffalo's five games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Bills have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Bills put up 34.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Titans surrender per contest (26).
- Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26 points.
- The Bills collect 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per outing (377.4).
- Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 377.4 yards.
- This year, the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Titans have forced four.
Titans stats and trends
- Tennessee is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.
- Tennessee has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).
- The Titans score 13.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Bills allow (12.8).
- Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 12.8 points.
- The Titans collect 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills give up (251.8).
- In games that Tennessee amasses more than 251.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Titans have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 15 takeaways.
Home and road insights
- This season, Titans home games average 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).
- This season away from home, Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- In three road games this season, Buffalo has gone over the total once.
- Bills away games this season average 52.3 total points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).
