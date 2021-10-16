Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) finds a hole to run against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (3-2) are 5.5-point underdogs against the No. 1 team in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills (4-1), on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Nissan Stadium. A 53.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Bills vs. Titans

Over/under insights

Buffalo's games this season have gone over 53.5 points three of six times.

Tennessee has combined with its opponents to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 60.8, is 7.3 points more than Monday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.8 points per game, 14.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points fewer than Monday's total of 53.5.

The 53.5 total in this game is 3.9 points above the 49.6 average total in Titans games this season.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's five games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Bills have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the point total two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Bills put up 34.4 points per game, 8.4 more than the Titans surrender per contest (26).

Buffalo is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26 points.

The Bills collect 33 more yards per game (410.4) than the Titans give up per outing (377.4).

Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 377.4 yards.

This year, the Bills have turned the ball over four times, while the Titans have forced four.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 5.5 points or more.

Tennessee has eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Titans score 13.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Bills allow (12.8).

Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 12.8 points.

The Titans collect 137.4 more yards per game (389.2) than the Bills give up (251.8).

In games that Tennessee amasses more than 251.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Titans have seven giveaways this season, while the Bills have 15 takeaways.

Home and road insights

This season, Titans home games average 50.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

This season away from home, Buffalo is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

In three road games this season, Buffalo has gone over the total once.

Bills away games this season average 52.3 total points, 1.2 fewer than this contest's over/under (53.5).

