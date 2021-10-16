Sep 18, 2021; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist cheers for his special teams defense after a missed field goal by the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter of play at UB Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nicholas LoVerde-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at UB Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 7.5 points. A 56-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Buffalo -7.5 56

Over/Under Insights

Buffalo and its opponents have scored at least 56 points just twice this year.

Ohio's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 5.5 points higher than the combined 50.5 PPG average of the two teams.

The 59.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.

The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Buffalo Stats and Trends

Buffalo has one win against the spread in six games this year.

The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Bulls rack up just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats give up (31.3).

Buffalo is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 31.3 points.

The Bulls rack up just 15.3 fewer yards per game (410.7) than the Bobcats give up per contest (426.0).

In games that Buffalo amasses more than 426.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Bulls have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.

Ohio Stats and Trends

So far this season Ohio has two wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Bobcats rack up 8.9 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Bulls surrender (28.2).

The Bobcats average 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls allow (430.0).

The Bobcats have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (5).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats