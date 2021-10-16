Publish date:
Buffalo vs. Ohio College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Buffalo Bulls (2-4, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they host the Ohio Bobcats (1-5, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at UB Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 7.5 points. A 56-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Buffalo vs. Ohio
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buffalo
-7.5
56
Over/Under Insights
- Buffalo and its opponents have scored at least 56 points just twice this year.
- Ohio's games have gone over 56 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 5.5 points higher than the combined 50.5 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 59.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 3.5 more than the 56 over/under in this contest.
- The Bulls and their opponents have scored an average of 57.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 53.6 points, 2.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Buffalo Stats and Trends
- Buffalo has one win against the spread in six games this year.
- The Bulls have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more.
- Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Bulls rack up just 0.1 fewer points per game (31.2) than the Bobcats give up (31.3).
- Buffalo is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 31.3 points.
- The Bulls rack up just 15.3 fewer yards per game (410.7) than the Bobcats give up per contest (426.0).
- In games that Buffalo amasses more than 426.0 yards, the team is 0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Bulls have turned the ball over one more time (6 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (5) this season.
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Buffalo at SISportsbook.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- So far this season Ohio has two wins against the spread.
- The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.
- Ohio's games this year have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Bobcats rack up 8.9 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Bulls surrender (28.2).
- The Bobcats average 83.7 fewer yards per game (346.3) than the Bulls allow (430.0).
- The Bobcats have turned the ball over seven times this season, two more turnovers than the Bulls have forced (5).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Buffalo
|Stats
|Ohio
31.2
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
31.3
410.7
Avg. Total Yards
346.3
430.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.0
6
Giveaways
7
5
Takeaways
5