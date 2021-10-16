Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Cincinnati vs. Detroit
C.J. Uzomah will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) and the Detroit Lions (0-5) take the field in Week 6 at Ford Field.
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
21.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bengals vs. Lions Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has totaled 150 receiving yards (30.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes on 13 targets this year.
- So far this season, 9.0% of the 145 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Uzomah had one receiving yards in one career matchup against the Lions, 20.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (21.5).
- Uzomah caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Lions.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- This week Uzomah will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions' defense is 14th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Uzomah put together a 16-yard performance against the Packers last week on two catches while being targeted two times.
- Over his last three outings, Uzomah's seven catches (on nine targets) have led to 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
13
9.0%
11
150
2
0
0.0%
Ja'Marr Chase
35
24.1%
23
456
5
1
10.0%
Tyler Boyd
35
24.1%
27
283
1
2
20.0%
Tee Higgins
22
15.2%
15
150
2
3
30.0%
