Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) runs downfield after completing a catch in the first quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

C.J. Uzomah will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) and the Detroit Lions (0-5) take the field in Week 6 at Ford Field.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 21.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Lions Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has totaled 150 receiving yards (30.0 per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 11 passes on 13 targets this year.

So far this season, 9.0% of the 145 passes thrown by his team have gone Uzomah's way.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 53.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 46.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Detroit

Uzomah had one receiving yards in one career matchup against the Lions, 20.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (21.5).

Uzomah caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Lions.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

This week Uzomah will face the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).

The Lions' defense is 14th in the league, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Uzomah put together a 16-yard performance against the Packers last week on two catches while being targeted two times.

Over his last three outings, Uzomah's seven catches (on nine targets) have led to 111 receiving yards (37.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 13 9.0% 11 150 2 0 0.0% Ja'Marr Chase 35 24.1% 23 456 5 1 10.0% Tyler Boyd 35 24.1% 27 283 1 2 20.0% Tee Higgins 22 15.2% 15 150 2 3 30.0%

