Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers (3-2) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021. The total for this matchup has been set at 45.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Vikings vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in three of five games this season.

Carolina's games have gone over 45.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.6, is 0.1 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 39.2 points per game, 6.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Vikings and their opponents have scored an average of 50.6 points per game in 2020, 5.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 46.0 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Vikings stats and trends

Thus far this season Minnesota has two wins against the spread.

The Vikings have been favored by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Minnesota's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Vikings put up 22.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Panthers allow per matchup (17.4).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it scores more than 17.4 points.

The Vikings rack up 127 more yards per game (382.8) than the Panthers allow per matchup (255.8).

Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 255.8 yards.

The Vikings have turned the ball over four times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (5).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Minnesota's matchup with the Panthers.

Panthers stats and trends

Carolina is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this season have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Panthers score 23 points per game, comparable to the 21.8 the Vikings give up.

When Carolina scores more than 21.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Panthers collect 363.4 yards per game, only 5.4 fewer than the 368.8 the Vikings give up.

When Carolina piles up more than 368.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year the Panthers have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Vikings' takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

Carolina has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, at home this season.

At home, as 2.5-point underdogs or more, the Panthers have one win ATS (1-1).

In three home games this year, Carolina has not hit the over.

This season, Panthers home games average 45.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

The Vikings are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Vikings away games this season average 49.0 total points, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.