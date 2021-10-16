October 16, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston

Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) attempts a shovel pass to Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Carson Wentz, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 against the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

249.5

-115

1.5

-141

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has passed for 1,322 yards (264.4 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes (113-for-173), with seven touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's added 73 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
  • The Colts have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wentz has attempted 22 of his 173 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Houston

  • In one matchup against the Texans, Wentz threw for zero passing yards, 249.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Texans.
  • The 267.2 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Texans' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Wentz completed 71.4% of his pass attempts for 402 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Wentz has collected 824 passing yards (274.7 per game) while going 68-for-104 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

43

24.2%

29

368

1

6

27.3%

Zach Pascal

28

15.7%

18

204

3

9

40.9%

Jonathan Taylor

16

9.0%

14

197

1

1

4.5%

