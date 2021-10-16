Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Indianapolis vs. Houston
Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Carson Wentz, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 against the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
249.5
-115
1.5
-141
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Colts vs. Texans Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has passed for 1,322 yards (264.4 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes (113-for-173), with seven touchdowns and one interception.
- He's added 73 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 14.6 yards per game.
- The Colts have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Wentz has attempted 22 of his 173 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Houston
- In one matchup against the Texans, Wentz threw for zero passing yards, 249.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Texans.
- The 267.2 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Texans' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Wentz completed 71.4% of his pass attempts for 402 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Wentz has collected 824 passing yards (274.7 per game) while going 68-for-104 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
43
24.2%
29
368
1
6
27.3%
Zach Pascal
28
15.7%
18
204
3
9
40.9%
Jonathan Taylor
16
9.0%
14
197
1
1
4.5%
