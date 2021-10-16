Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) attempts a shovel pass to Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Carson Wentz, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 6 against the Houston Texans (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 249.5 -115 1.5 -141

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Texans Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has passed for 1,322 yards (264.4 per game) while completing 65.3% of his passes (113-for-173), with seven touchdowns and one interception.

He's added 73 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 14.6 yards per game.

The Colts have run 57.2% passing plays and 42.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Wentz has attempted 22 of his 173 passes in the red zone, accounting for 37.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Houston

In one matchup against the Texans, Wentz threw for zero passing yards, 249.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wentz did not throw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Texans.

The 267.2 passing yards the Texans give up per game makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Texans' defense is 10th in the NFL, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Wentz completed 71.4% of his pass attempts for 402 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Wentz has collected 824 passing yards (274.7 per game) while going 68-for-104 (65.4% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 43 24.2% 29 368 1 6 27.3% Zach Pascal 28 15.7% 18 204 3 9 40.9% Jonathan Taylor 16 9.0% 14 197 1 1 4.5%

