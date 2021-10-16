Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England
There will be player props available for CeeDee Lamb before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take on the New England Patriots (2-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
69.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb has grabbed 24 balls, with a team-high 348 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and is averaging 69.6 yards per game.
- Lamb has been the target of 38 of his team's 166 passing attempts this season, or 22.9% of the target share.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- The 224.2 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
- The Patriots' defense is fifth in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Lamb was targeted six times and racked up 84 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Lamb has totaled 163 yards on nine receptions with one touchdown, averaging 54.3 yards per game, on 14 targets.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
38
22.9%
24
348
2
4
16.0%
Amari Cooper
35
21.1%
25
318
4
8
32.0%
Dalton Schultz
31
18.7%
26
280
3
4
16.0%
Cedrick Wilson
12
7.2%
10
126
2
1
4.0%
