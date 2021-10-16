Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for CeeDee Lamb before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take on the New England Patriots (2-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 69.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb has grabbed 24 balls, with a team-high 348 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and is averaging 69.6 yards per game.

Lamb has been the target of 38 of his team's 166 passing attempts this season, or 22.9% of the target share.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lamb's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

The 224.2 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Patriots' defense is fifth in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Lamb was targeted six times and racked up 84 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Lamb has totaled 163 yards on nine receptions with one touchdown, averaging 54.3 yards per game, on 14 targets.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 38 22.9% 24 348 2 4 16.0% Amari Cooper 35 21.1% 25 318 4 8 32.0% Dalton Schultz 31 18.7% 26 280 3 4 16.0% Cedrick Wilson 12 7.2% 10 126 2 1 4.0%

Powered By Data Skrive