October 16, 2021
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) celebrate a touchdown in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for CeeDee Lamb before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 6 matchup sees Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) take on the New England Patriots (2-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

69.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb has grabbed 24 balls, with a team-high 348 receiving yards plus two touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times, and is averaging 69.6 yards per game.
  • Lamb has been the target of 38 of his team's 166 passing attempts this season, or 22.9% of the target share.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 16.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 50.5% passing plays and 49.5% rushing plays this season. They rank third in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • The 224.2 yards per game the Patriots are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Patriots' defense is fifth in the NFL, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Lamb was targeted six times and racked up 84 yards on four receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Lamb has totaled 163 yards on nine receptions with one touchdown, averaging 54.3 yards per game, on 14 targets.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

38

22.9%

24

348

2

4

16.0%

Amari Cooper

35

21.1%

25

318

4

8

32.0%

Dalton Schultz

31

18.7%

26

280

3

4

16.0%

Cedrick Wilson

12

7.2%

10

126

2

1

4.0%

