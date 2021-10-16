Dec 26, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (23) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Christian Kirk ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) play the Cleveland Browns (3-2) in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 39.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds

Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kirk has put together 21 grabs for 283 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 23 times, and averages 56.6 yards per game.

Kirk has been the target of 13.9% (23 total) of his team's 165 passing attempts this season.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Kirk collected 33 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Browns, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Kirk did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Browns.

The 246.6 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Browns' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Kirk put together a 39-yard performance against the 49ers last week on five catches while being targeted five times.

Kirk's 14 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 148 yards (49.3 ypg) during his last three games.

Kirk's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Christian Kirk 23 13.9% 21 283 2 3 10.7% DeAndre Hopkins 34 20.6% 23 312 4 7 25.0% Rondale Moore 24 14.5% 21 270 1 5 17.9% A.J. Green 26 15.8% 16 261 2 6 21.4%

Powered By Data Skrive