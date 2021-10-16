Publish date:
Christian Kirk Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Arizona vs. Cleveland
There will be player prop betting options available for Christian Kirk ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. Kirk and the Arizona Cardinals (5-0) play the Cleveland Browns (3-2) in Week 6 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
39.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Browns Odds
Christian Kirk Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kirk has put together 21 grabs for 283 yards and two touchdowns this season. He has been targeted 23 times, and averages 56.6 yards per game.
- Kirk has been the target of 13.9% (23 total) of his team's 165 passing attempts this season.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Kirk has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have thrown the ball in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kirk's matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Kirk collected 33 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Browns, 6.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Kirk did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Browns.
- The 246.6 yards per game the Browns are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.
- The Browns' defense is 21st in the NFL, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Kirk put together a 39-yard performance against the 49ers last week on five catches while being targeted five times.
- Kirk's 14 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 148 yards (49.3 ypg) during his last three games.
Kirk's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Christian Kirk
23
13.9%
21
283
2
3
10.7%
DeAndre Hopkins
34
20.6%
23
312
4
7
25.0%
Rondale Moore
24
14.5%
21
270
1
5
17.9%
A.J. Green
26
15.8%
16
261
2
6
21.4%
Powered By Data Skrive