October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Before Chuba Hubbard hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 6 matchup sees Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (3-2) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

70.5

-112

21.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Season Stats

  • Hubbard has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 220 yards (44.0 per game).
  • He also has 12 receptions for 78 yards (15.6 per game).
  • He has received 56 of his team's 147 carries this season (38.1%).
  • The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • The Vikings give up 130.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
  • This season the Vikings are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Eagles, Hubbard carried the ball 24 times for 101 yards (4.2 yards per attempt).
  • He also reeled in five passes for 33 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Hubbard has run for 210 yards on 48 carries (70.0 ypg).
  • He also has 10 catches for 74 yards (24.7 per game).

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Chuba Hubbard

56

38.1%

220

0

6

22.2%

3.9

Christian McCaffrey

52

35.4%

201

1

12

44.4%

3.9

Sam Darnold

22

15.0%

62

5

6

22.2%

2.8

Royce Freeman

11

7.5%

31

0

2

7.4%

2.8

Powered By Data Skrive