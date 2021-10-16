Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Before Chuba Hubbard hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 6 matchup sees Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (3-2) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 70.5 -112 21.5 -117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hubbard has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 220 yards (44.0 per game).

He also has 12 receptions for 78 yards (15.6 per game).

He has received 56 of his team's 147 carries this season (38.1%).

The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hubbard's matchup with the Vikings.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Minnesota

The Vikings give up 130.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.

This season the Vikings are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Eagles, Hubbard carried the ball 24 times for 101 yards (4.2 yards per attempt).

He also reeled in five passes for 33 yards.

Over his last three games, Hubbard has run for 210 yards on 48 carries (70.0 ypg).

He also has 10 catches for 74 yards (24.7 per game).

Hubbard's Carolina Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Chuba Hubbard 56 38.1% 220 0 6 22.2% 3.9 Christian McCaffrey 52 35.4% 201 1 12 44.4% 3.9 Sam Darnold 22 15.0% 62 5 6 22.2% 2.8 Royce Freeman 11 7.5% 31 0 2 7.4% 2.8

Powered By Data Skrive