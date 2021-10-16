Chuba Hubbard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota
Before Chuba Hubbard hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. This Week 6 matchup sees Hubbard's Carolina Panthers (3-2) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
70.5
-112
21.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Panthers vs. Vikings Odds
Chuba Hubbard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hubbard has carried the ball 56 times for a team-high 220 yards (44.0 per game).
- He also has 12 receptions for 78 yards (15.6 per game).
- He has received 56 of his team's 147 carries this season (38.1%).
- The Panthers have run 55.5% passing plays and 44.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- The Vikings give up 130.0 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 22nd-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Vikings are ranked 15th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (five).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Eagles, Hubbard carried the ball 24 times for 101 yards (4.2 yards per attempt).
- He also reeled in five passes for 33 yards.
- Over his last three games, Hubbard has run for 210 yards on 48 carries (70.0 ypg).
- He also has 10 catches for 74 yards (24.7 per game).
Hubbard's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Chuba Hubbard
56
38.1%
220
0
6
22.2%
3.9
Christian McCaffrey
52
35.4%
201
1
12
44.4%
3.9
Sam Darnold
22
15.0%
62
5
6
22.2%
2.8
Royce Freeman
11
7.5%
31
0
2
7.4%
2.8
