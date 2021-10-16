Temple Owls safety M.J. Griffin (28) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats running back Jerome Ford (24) in the second half of the NCAA football game on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Temple Owls 52-3. Temple Owls At Cincinnati Bearcats

The UCF Knights (3-2, 0-0 AAC) and the 21st-ranked scoring offense will take the field against the No. 3 Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0, 0-0 AAC) and the second-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bearcats are heavily favored by 21.5 points in the outing. A total of 56.5 points has been set for this game.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. UCF

Favorite Spread Total Cincinnati -21.5 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined for 56.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

So far this season, 80% of UCF's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 56.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.8, is 21.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 39.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 16.9 fewer than the 56.5 total in this contest.

Bearcats games have an average total of 51.0 points this season, 5.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.5-point total for this game is 7.9 points below the 64.4 points per game average total in Knights games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Bearcats have been favored by 21.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total three times in five opportunities (60%).

The Bearcats put up 13.6 more points per game (41.0) than the Knights give up (27.4).

When Cincinnati scores more than 27.4 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bearcats collect 72.8 more yards per game (438.6) than the Knights allow per outing (365.8).

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out more than 365.8 yards.

This year, the Bearcats have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Knights have takeaways (8).

UCF Stats and Trends

So far this season UCF has one win against the spread.

UCF has gone over the point total in 60% of its opportunities this year (three times over five games with a set point total).

The Knights rack up 36.8 points per game, 24.6 more than the Bearcats allow (12.2).

UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 12.2 points.

The Knights rack up 174.8 more yards per game (469.0) than the Bearcats give up (294.2).

UCF is 1-4 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team piles up more than 294.2 yards.

This season the Knights have six turnovers, nine fewer than the Bearcats have takeaways (15).

