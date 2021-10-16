October 16, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to a referee in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 66

The Detroit Lions (0-5) will battle to halt their five-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The game's over/under is set at 47.

Odds for Bengals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points only two times this season.
  • Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.4, is 4.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.6 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.1, 0.9 points fewer than Sunday's total of 47.
  • The 47.4 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Cincinnati has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • The Bengals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).
  • The Bengals score 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions allow (27.6).
  • The Bengals average 48 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Lions give up per outing (381.8).
  • This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).
  • Detroit has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this year.
  • Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
  • The Lions put up 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals allow.
  • The Lions average just 12 fewer yards per game (339.6) than the Bengals allow per matchup (351.6).
  • This year the Lions have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

  • This season, Lions home games average 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).
  • This season, Bengals away games average 43.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

