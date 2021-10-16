Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to a referee in the second half of the NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers defeated Cincinnati Bengals 25-22 in overtime. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals 66

The Detroit Lions (0-5) will battle to halt their five-game losing streak as they are 3.5-point underdogs against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Ford Field. The game's over/under is set at 47.

Odds for Bengals vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Cincinnati has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points only two times this season.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.4, is 4.6 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 47.6 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.6 more than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bengals games this season is 46.1, 0.9 points fewer than Sunday's total of 47.

The 47.4 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Bengals have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 3.5 points or more.

Cincinnati's games this year have gone over the point total one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Bengals score 4.8 fewer points per game (22.8) than the Lions allow (27.6).

The Bengals average 48 fewer yards per game (333.8) than the Lions give up per outing (381.8).

This year, the Bengals have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Lions' takeaways (6).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Lions have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more this year.

Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Lions put up 19.6 points per game, comparable to the 20 the Bengals allow.

The Lions average just 12 fewer yards per game (339.6) than the Bengals allow per matchup (351.6).

This year the Lions have turned the ball over seven times, two more than the Bengals' takeaways (5).

Home and road insights

This season, Lions home games average 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this contest's over/under (47).

This season, Bengals away games average 43.3 points, 3.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (47).

