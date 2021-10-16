Publish date:
Cleveland Browns vs. Arizona Cardinals NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) bring a five-game winning streak into a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite in the game. The contest has a point total of 49.5.
Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals
Over/under insights
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of five games this season.
- So far this season, 80% of Arizona's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.8, is 10.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- Browns games have an average total of 49.2 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 51.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Browns stats and trends
- In Cleveland's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- This year, the Browns rack up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).
- Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19 points.
- The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (353.4).
- In games that Cleveland churns out more than 353.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Browns have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Cardinals have forced (10).
Cardinals stats and trends
- Arizona has four wins against the spread in five games this season.
- The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).
- This season the Cardinals score 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns allow (22.8).
- Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.8 points.
- The Cardinals collect 114.4 more yards per game (413.2) than the Browns give up per matchup (298.8).
- Arizona is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 298.8 yards.
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Home and road insights
- The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- Browns home games this season average 46.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).
- On the road, Arizona is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.
- In three road games this year, Arizona has hit the over once.
- Cardinals away games this season average 53.0 total points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).
