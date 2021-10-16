Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks with Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals (5-0) bring a five-game winning streak into a matchup against the Cleveland Browns (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is a 3.5-point favorite in the game. The contest has a point total of 49.5.

Odds for Browns vs. Cardinals

Over/under insights

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of five games this season.

So far this season, 80% of Arizona's games (4/5) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59.8, is 10.3 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

The 41.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.7 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

Browns games have an average total of 49.2 points this season, 0.3 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.6 PPG average total in Cardinals games this season is 2.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Browns stats and trends

In Cleveland's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Browns have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Cleveland's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

This year, the Browns rack up 9.4 more points per game (28.4) than the Cardinals give up (19).

Cleveland is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19 points.

The Browns average 64.2 more yards per game (417.6) than the Cardinals allow per matchup (353.4).

In games that Cleveland churns out more than 353.4 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over four times this season, six fewer than the Cardinals have forced (10).

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Cardinals score 8.6 more points per game (31.4) than the Browns allow (22.8).

Arizona is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team notches more than 22.8 points.

The Cardinals collect 114.4 more yards per game (413.2) than the Browns give up per matchup (298.8).

Arizona is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team amasses more than 298.8 yards.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

The Browns have one win ATS (1-1) as 3.5-point favorites or greater at home.

Browns home games this season average 46.5 total points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (49.5).

On the road, Arizona is unbeaten against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

In three road games this year, Arizona has hit the over once.

Cardinals away games this season average 53.0 total points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (49.5).

