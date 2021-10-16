Oct 7, 2021; Jonesboro, Arkansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Aaron Bedgood (3) runs with the ball as Arkansas State Red Wolves safety Jarius Reimonenq (6) makes the tackle during the first half at Centennial Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Belt foes meet when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-0, Sun Belt) visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Coastal Carolina is favored by 3.5 points.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State

Favorite Spread Total Coastal Carolina -3.5 -

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

In Coastal Carolina's six games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Chanticleers have an ATS record of 4-1 in their five games when favored by 3.5 points or more so far this season.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Chanticleers average 25.3 more points per game (48.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (23.5).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 23.5 points.

The Chanticleers collect 172.5 more yards per game (552.3) than the Mountaineers give up per contest (379.8).

In games that Coastal Carolina picks up more than 379.8 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Chanticleers have three giveaways this season, while the Mountaineers have eight takeaways .

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's six games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Appalachian State's games this season have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

The Mountaineers put up 31.5 points per game, 16.5 more than the Chanticleers give up (15).

Appalachian State is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 15 points.

The Mountaineers average 154.5 more yards per game (436.3) than the Chanticleers give up per contest (281.8).

In games that Appalachian State churns out over 281.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This season the Mountaineers have turned the ball over 10 times, eight more than the Chanticleers' takeaways (2).

