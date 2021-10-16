Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell calls a time out n the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) are 6-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colorado vs. Arizona

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Colorado -6 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Colorado and its opponents have combined for 46.5 points just two times this year.

In 60% of Arizona's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 30.6, is 15.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 8.9 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Buffaloes games this season is 48.9, 2.4 points more than Saturday's total of 46.5.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 54.6 points, 8.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colorado Stats and Trends

So far this year Colorado has one win against the spread.

Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Buffaloes put up 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats allow (31.6).

The Buffaloes average 133.6 fewer yards per game (239.6) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (373.2).

The Buffaloes have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Colorado at SISportsbook.

Arizona Stats and Trends

So far this season Arizona has two wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Wildcats average seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Buffaloes give up (23.8).

The Wildcats rack up 20.8 fewer yards per game (362.8) than the Buffaloes give up (383.6).

Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team amasses over 383.6 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over nine more times (12 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats