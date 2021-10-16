Publish date:
Colorado vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The Arizona Wildcats (0-5, 0-0 Pac-12) are 6-point underdogs in a road Pac-12 matchup against the Colorado Buffaloes (1-4, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Folsom Field. A 46.5-point over/under is set for the contest.
Odds for Colorado vs. Arizona
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Colorado
-6
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Colorado and its opponents have combined for 46.5 points just two times this year.
- In 60% of Arizona's games this season (3/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 46.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 30.6, is 15.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.4 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 8.9 more than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Buffaloes games this season is 48.9, 2.4 points more than Saturday's total of 46.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 54.6 points, 8.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- So far this year Colorado has one win against the spread.
- Colorado's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- The Buffaloes put up 17.8 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Wildcats allow (31.6).
- The Buffaloes average 133.6 fewer yards per game (239.6) than the Wildcats allow per matchup (373.2).
- The Buffaloes have five turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Wildcats.
Arizona Stats and Trends
- So far this season Arizona has two wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 6 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Wildcats average seven fewer points per game (16.8) than the Buffaloes give up (23.8).
- The Wildcats rack up 20.8 fewer yards per game (362.8) than the Buffaloes give up (383.6).
- Arizona is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team amasses over 383.6 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over nine more times (12 total) than the Buffaloes have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Colorado
|Stats
|Arizona
13.8
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
23.8
Avg. Points Allowed
31.6
239.6
Avg. Total Yards
362.8
383.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
373.2
5
Giveaways
12
3
Takeaways
5