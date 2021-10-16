Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) tackles Colorado State Rams running back A'Jon Vivens (1) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

MWC opponents meet when the Colorado State Rams (2-3, 0-0 MWC) visit the New Mexico Lobos (2-4, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Dreamstyle Stadium. Colorado State is favored by 11.5 points. A total of 45 points has been set for this matchup.

Odds for Colorado State vs. New Mexico

Favorite Spread Total Colorado State -11.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Colorado State and its opponents have scored at least 45 points just two times this year.

New Mexico's games have gone over 45 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 37.6, is 7.4 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.5 points fewer than the 49.5 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 49.8 points, a number 4.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Lobos have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 4.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

Colorado State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Rams rack up 5.1 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Lobos give up (27.5).

The Rams collect 38 more yards per game (385) than the Lobos give up per matchup (347).

When Colorado State churns out over 347 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Lobos have forced (8).

New Mexico Stats and Trends

So far this year New Mexico is winless against the spread.

This season, the Lobos are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more (in three chances).

New Mexico's games this year have gone over the point total two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Lobos score 15.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer than the Rams give up (22).

New Mexico is 0-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 22 points.

The Lobos average 46.1 fewer yards per game (282.7) than the Rams give up per matchup (328.8).

The Lobos have turned the ball over nine times this season, four more turnovers than the Rams have forced (5).

Season Stats