October 16, 2021
Publish date:

Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Author:
Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) meet in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

83.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp has been targeted 56 times and has 37 catches, leading the Rams with 523 receiving yards (104.6 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
  • Kupp has been the target of 56 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 32.6% of the target share.
  • Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New York

  • Kupp is averaging 61.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Giants, 22.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (83.5).
  • Kupp, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Giants are giving up 280.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
  • With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Seahawks last week, Kupp was targeted 10 times and picked up 92 yards on seven receptions.
  • Kupp's 35 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 252 yards (84.0 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

56

32.6%

37

523

5

10

37.0%

Robert Woods

39

22.7%

27

322

2

6

22.2%

Van Jefferson

22

12.8%

14

242

2

2

7.4%

DeSean Jackson

13

7.6%

7

215

1

0

0.0%

