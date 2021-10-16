Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York
Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) meet in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
83.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Rams vs. Giants Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp has been targeted 56 times and has 37 catches, leading the Rams with 523 receiving yards (104.6 ypg) plus five touchdowns.
- Kupp has been the target of 56 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 32.6% of the target share.
- Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. New York
- Kupp is averaging 61.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Giants, 22.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (83.5).
- Kupp, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Giants are giving up 280.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Seahawks last week, Kupp was targeted 10 times and picked up 92 yards on seven receptions.
- Kupp's 35 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 252 yards (84.0 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
56
32.6%
37
523
5
10
37.0%
Robert Woods
39
22.7%
27
322
2
6
22.2%
Van Jefferson
22
12.8%
14
242
2
2
7.4%
DeSean Jackson
13
7.6%
7
215
1
0
0.0%
Powered By Data Skrive