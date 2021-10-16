Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) walks to the locker room following a 26-17 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and the New York Giants (1-4) meet in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 83.5 -113

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp has been targeted 56 times and has 37 catches, leading the Rams with 523 receiving yards (104.6 ypg) plus five touchdowns.

Kupp has been the target of 56 of his team's 172 passing attempts this season, or 32.6% of the target share.

Kupp has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 37.0% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New York

Kupp is averaging 61.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Giants, 22.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (83.5).

Kupp, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Giants are giving up 280.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

With 10 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the Seahawks last week, Kupp was targeted 10 times and picked up 92 yards on seven receptions.

Kupp's 35 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 252 yards (84.0 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 56 32.6% 37 523 5 10 37.0% Robert Woods 39 22.7% 27 322 2 6 22.2% Van Jefferson 22 12.8% 14 242 2 2 7.4% DeSean Jackson 13 7.6% 7 215 1 0 0.0%

Powered By Data Skrive