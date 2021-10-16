Aug 21, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Courtland Sutton and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. AFC West foes meet in Week 6 when Sutton and the Denver Broncos (3-2) play the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 63.5 -113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders Odds

Courtland Sutton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sutton has 25 catches (39 targets), leading his team with 377 receiving yards (75.4 per game) plus one touchdown.

So far this season, 22.9% of the 170 passes thrown by his team have gone Sutton's way.

Sutton has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have called a pass in 56.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

This week Sutton will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (217.2 yards allowed per game).

With six passing TDs conceded this year, the Raiders defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Steelers, Sutton was targeted 11 times and racked up seven catches for 120 yards (17.1 yards per reception) and scored one touchdown.

During his last three games, Sutton has 204 receiving yards on 15 receptions (24 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 68.0 yards per game.

Sutton's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 39 22.9% 25 377 1 3 13.0% Tim Patrick 28 16.5% 22 302 2 5 21.7% Noah Fant 31 18.2% 21 176 2 5 21.7% Melvin Gordon III 13 7.6% 10 96 0 1 4.3%

