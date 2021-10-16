Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback covers Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for D.J. Moore before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 80.5 -114

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Moore has 35 receptions (on 50 targets) for a team-high 440 receiving yards (88.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

So far this season, 27.3% of the 183 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Against the Vikings, Moore totaled 61 receiving yards in single career matchup, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Vikings.

This week Moore will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (263.4 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have given up six passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Eagles, Moore was targeted seven times and racked up five catches for 42 yards.

Moore has caught 21 passes on 31 targets for 281 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 93.7 yards over his last three outings.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 50 27.3% 35 440 3 4 20.0% Robby Anderson 29 15.8% 12 179 1 1 5.0% Christian McCaffrey 17 9.3% 16 163 0 1 5.0% Brandon Zylstra 5 2.7% 5 107 1 1 5.0%

Powered By Data Skrive