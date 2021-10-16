Publish date:
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota
There will be player prop betting options available for D.J. Moore before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
80.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Panthers vs. Vikings Odds
D.J. Moore Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Moore has 35 receptions (on 50 targets) for a team-high 440 receiving yards (88.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
- So far this season, 27.3% of the 183 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Against the Vikings, Moore totaled 61 receiving yards in single career matchup, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Vikings.
- This week Moore will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (263.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings have given up six passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Eagles, Moore was targeted seven times and racked up five catches for 42 yards.
- Moore has caught 21 passes on 31 targets for 281 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 93.7 yards over his last three outings.
Moore's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.J. Moore
50
27.3%
35
440
3
4
20.0%
Robby Anderson
29
15.8%
12
179
1
1
5.0%
Christian McCaffrey
17
9.3%
16
163
0
1
5.0%
Brandon Zylstra
5
2.7%
5
107
1
1
5.0%
