October 16, 2021
D.J. Moore Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Carolina vs. Minnesota

Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback covers Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for D.J. Moore before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Moore's Carolina Panthers (3-2) and the Minnesota Vikings (2-3) face off in a Week 6 matchup from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

D.J. Moore Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

80.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Panthers vs. Vikings Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Moore has 35 receptions (on 50 targets) for a team-high 440 receiving yards (88.0 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 27.3% of the 183 passes thrown by his team have gone Moore's way.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Moore has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 17th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.5% of the time while running the ball 44.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Against the Vikings, Moore totaled 61 receiving yards in single career matchup, 19.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Moore did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Vikings.
  • This week Moore will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (263.4 yards allowed per game).
  • The Vikings have given up six passing TDs this year (1.2 per game), ranking them fifth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Eagles, Moore was targeted seven times and racked up five catches for 42 yards.
  • Moore has caught 21 passes on 31 targets for 281 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 93.7 yards over his last three outings.

Moore's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

50

27.3%

35

440

3

4

20.0%

Robby Anderson

29

15.8%

12

179

1

1

5.0%

Christian McCaffrey

17

9.3%

16

163

0

1

5.0%

Brandon Zylstra

5

2.7%

5

107

1

1

5.0%

Powered By Data Skrive