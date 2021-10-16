October 16, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh

Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) tries to get away from Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for D.K. Metcalf ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) take the field in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

62.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

Season Stats

  • Metcalf has caught 25 passes on 38 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 76.6 yards per game.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 26.8% (38 total) of his team's 142 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 38.5% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • In his one matchup against the Steelers, Metcalf's 61 receiving yards total is 1.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • Metcalf caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Steelers.
  • This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Metcalf put together a 98-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches (19.6 yards per reception) while being targeted five times and scoring two touchdowns.
  • Metcalf has hauled in 15 passes (22 targets) for 270 yards (90.0 per game) and has four touchdowns in his last three games.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

38

26.8%

25

383

5

5

38.5%

Tyler Lockett

35

24.6%

25

390

3

3

23.1%

Freddie Swain

15

10.6%

10

134

2

2

15.4%

Will Dissly

10

7.0%

8

110

0

1

7.7%

