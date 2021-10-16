Jan 12, 2020; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) tries to get away from Green Bay Packers strong safety Adrian Amos (31) in the third quarter of a NFC Divisional Round playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for D.K. Metcalf ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) take the field in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 62.5 -113

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Metcalf has caught 25 passes on 38 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 76.6 yards per game.

Metcalf has been the target of 26.8% (38 total) of his team's 142 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 38.5% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In his one matchup against the Steelers, Metcalf's 61 receiving yards total is 1.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

Metcalf caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Steelers.

This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Metcalf put together a 98-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches (19.6 yards per reception) while being targeted five times and scoring two touchdowns.

Metcalf has hauled in 15 passes (22 targets) for 270 yards (90.0 per game) and has four touchdowns in his last three games.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 38 26.8% 25 383 5 5 38.5% Tyler Lockett 35 24.6% 25 390 3 3 23.1% Freddie Swain 15 10.6% 10 134 2 2 15.4% Will Dissly 10 7.0% 8 110 0 1 7.7%

