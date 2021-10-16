Publish date:
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh
Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for D.K. Metcalf ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (2-3) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) take the field in Week 6 at Heinz Field.
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
62.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds
D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Metcalf has caught 25 passes on 38 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 76.6 yards per game.
- Metcalf has been the target of 26.8% (38 total) of his team's 142 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 38.5% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have called a pass in 55.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 14th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- In his one matchup against the Steelers, Metcalf's 61 receiving yards total is 1.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- Metcalf caught a touchdown pass in that game against the Steelers.
- This week Metcalf will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers have conceded 10 passing TDs this season (2.0 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Metcalf put together a 98-yard performance against the Rams last week on five catches (19.6 yards per reception) while being targeted five times and scoring two touchdowns.
- Metcalf has hauled in 15 passes (22 targets) for 270 yards (90.0 per game) and has four touchdowns in his last three games.
Metcalf's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
D.K. Metcalf
38
26.8%
25
383
5
5
38.5%
Tyler Lockett
35
24.6%
25
390
3
3
23.1%
Freddie Swain
15
10.6%
10
134
2
2
15.4%
Will Dissly
10
7.0%
8
110
0
1
7.7%
