Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) carries the ball as New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and Giants defensive tackle Danny Shelton (75) tackle in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Dak Prescott for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 6 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (4-1) hit the field against the New England Patriots (2-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 279.5 -115 1.5 -235 7.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has passed for 1,368 yards (273.6 per game) while completing 73.9% of his passes (122-for-165), with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 19 times for 60 yards, averaging 12.0 yards per game.

The Cowboys, who rank third in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 50.5% of the time while running the ball 49.5% of the time.

Prescott accounts for 46.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 165 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. New England

Prescott threw for 212 passing yards in one matchup against the Patriots, 67.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Prescott did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.

The Patriots are giving up 224.2 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked fifth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Prescott went 22-for-32 (68.8%) for 302 yards with three touchdown passes and one interception.

Over his last three games, Prescott has put up 728 passing yards (242.7 per game) while going 57-for-80 (71.2% completion percentage) and throwing 10 touchdowns and one interception.

He also has 47 rushing yards on 15 carries, averaging 15.7 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 38 22.9% 24 348 2 4 16.0% Amari Cooper 35 21.1% 25 318 4 8 32.0% Dalton Schultz 31 18.7% 26 280 3 4 16.0%

