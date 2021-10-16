Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with official Sarah Thomas (53) in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) a reasonable chance to keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 3.5 points in a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-3) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Gillette Stadium. The point total is set at 50.5.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Patriots

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in four of five games this season.

New England and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.2, is 2.7 points above Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.7 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents have scored an average of 52.6 points per game in 2020, 2.1 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Patriots games this season is 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas has played five games, with five wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Dallas' games this year have hit the over four times in five opportunities (80%).

The Cowboys score 15.6 more points per game (34) than the Patriots allow (18.4).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 18.4 points.

The Cowboys average 122 more yards per game (439.6) than the Patriots give up per outing (317.6).

In games that Dallas totals over 317.6 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Cowboys have five giveaways this season, while the Patriots have six takeaways.

Patriots stats and trends

New England has two wins against the spread in five games this season.

The Patriots have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

New England's games this season have hit the over one time in five opportunities (20%).

The Patriots score 4.2 fewer points per game (19.2) than the Cowboys surrender (23.4).

New England is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it scores more than 23.4 points.

The Patriots average 70.6 fewer yards per game (319.8) than the Cowboys give up per outing (390.4).

The Patriots have nine giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 12 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England has covered the spread once at home, and is 0-3 overall there, this season.

The Patriots are winless ATS (0-1) as 3.5-point underdogs or more at home.

This season, in three home games, New England has not gone over the total.

This season, Patriots home games average 45.5 points, 5.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (50.5).

The average point total in Cowboys away games this season is 53.8 points, 3.3 more than this matchup's over/under (50.5).

