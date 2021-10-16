October 16, 2021
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina

Author:
Sep 19, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Dalvin Cook will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cook's Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) take the field in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

68.5

-115

19.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Panthers Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has 226 rushing yards on 51 attempts (45.2 yards per carry), and one touchdown.
  • And he has added 10 catches for 70 yards (14.0 per game).
  • He has received 51 of his team's 134 carries this season (38.1%).
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Cook's 61 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Panthers are 7.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Panthers.
  • Allowing 94.2 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Recent Performances

  • Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Lions.
  • During his last three games, Cook has 34 yards on nine carries (11.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

51

38.1%

226

1

5

31.2%

4.4

Alexander Mattison

65

48.5%

258

0

8

50.0%

4.0

Kirk Cousins

6

4.5%

41

0

1

6.2%

6.8

Ameer Abdullah

7

5.2%

30

0

0

0.0%

4.3

