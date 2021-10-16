Publish date:
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Minnesota vs. Carolina
Dalvin Cook will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cook's Minnesota Vikings (2-3) and the Carolina Panthers (3-2) take the field in Week 6 at Bank of America Stadium.
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
68.5
-115
19.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Vikings vs. Panthers Odds
Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cook has 226 rushing yards on 51 attempts (45.2 yards per carry), and one touchdown.
- And he has added 10 catches for 70 yards (14.0 per game).
- He has received 51 of his team's 134 carries this season (38.1%).
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Cook's 61 rushing yards in his only career matchup against the Panthers are 7.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Cook did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Panthers.
- Allowing 94.2 rushing yards per game, the Panthers have the eighth-ranked run defense in the league.
- Cook and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (four).
Recent Performances
- Cook did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Lions.
- During his last three games, Cook has 34 yards on nine carries (11.3 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Cook's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Dalvin Cook
51
38.1%
226
1
5
31.2%
4.4
Alexander Mattison
65
48.5%
258
0
8
50.0%
4.0
Kirk Cousins
6
4.5%
41
0
1
6.2%
6.8
Ameer Abdullah
7
5.2%
30
0
0
0.0%
4.3
