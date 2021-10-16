Publish date:
Daniel Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New York vs. Los Angeles
Before placing any wagers on Daniel Jones' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
231.5
-115
1.5
145
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Giants vs. Rams Odds
Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has passed for 1,282 yards (256.4 per game) while completing 64.3% of his passes (101-for-157), with four touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 197 rushing yards (39.4 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time.
- Jones accounts for 34.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 15 of his 157 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In one matchup against the Rams, Jones threw for 190 passing yards, 41.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Rams.
- The 294.2 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams' defense is fifth in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Jones racked up 98 yards while completing 38.5% of his passes.
- Jones has thrown for 766 yards (255.3 ypg), completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 75 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 15 carries.
Jones' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kenny Golladay
29
15.8%
17
282
0
1
4.8%
Kadarius Toney
27
14.8%
20
281
0
2
9.5%
Sterling Shepard
22
12.0%
18
223
1
4
19.0%
