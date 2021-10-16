Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is carted off the field after an injury in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any wagers on Daniel Jones' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New York Giants (1-4) and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 231.5 -115 1.5 145

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Giants vs. Rams Odds

Daniel Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has passed for 1,282 yards (256.4 per game) while completing 64.3% of his passes (101-for-157), with four touchdowns and one interception.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 197 rushing yards (39.4 ypg) on 30 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Giants, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 60.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.6% of the time.

Jones accounts for 34.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 15 of his 157 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In one matchup against the Rams, Jones threw for 190 passing yards, 41.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Rams.

The 294.2 yards per game the Rams are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Rams' defense is fifth in the league, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cowboys, Jones racked up 98 yards while completing 38.5% of his passes.

Jones has thrown for 766 yards (255.3 ypg), completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and one interception over his last three games.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 75 rushing yards (25.0 ypg) on 15 carries.

Jones' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kenny Golladay 29 15.8% 17 282 0 1 4.8% Kadarius Toney 27 14.8% 20 281 0 2 9.5% Sterling Shepard 22 12.0% 18 223 1 4 19.0%

Powered By Data Skrive