October 16, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Darrell Henderson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) meet the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

76.5

-114

15.5

-115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has racked up a team-high 294 rushing yards (58.8 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 90 yards.
  • His team has run the ball 128 times this season, and he's carried 60 of those attempts (46.9%).
  • The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Henderson's 21 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Giants are 55.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Giants.
  • The Giants give up 138.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Rams are up against the NFL's 15th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this season).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Seahawks, Henderson ran the ball 17 times for 82 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
  • Henderson added one catch for 17 yards.
  • Henderson has 171 yards on 31 carries (57.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
  • He also has six catches for 44 yards (14.7 ypg).

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

60

46.9%

294

3

10

38.5%

4.9

Sony Michel

45

35.2%

163

1

8

30.8%

3.6

Robert Woods

4

3.1%

18

0

1

3.8%

4.5

Matthew Stafford

16

12.5%

14

0

6

23.1%

0.9

