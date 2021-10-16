Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Los Angeles vs. New York
There will be player prop betting options available for Darrell Henderson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) meet the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
76.5
-114
15.5
-115
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Rams vs. Giants Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has racked up a team-high 294 rushing yards (58.8 per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 90 yards.
- His team has run the ball 128 times this season, and he's carried 60 of those attempts (46.9%).
- The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Henderson's 21 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Giants are 55.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Giants.
- The Giants give up 138.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- The Rams are up against the NFL's 15th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Seahawks, Henderson ran the ball 17 times for 82 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.
- Henderson added one catch for 17 yards.
- Henderson has 171 yards on 31 carries (57.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.
- He also has six catches for 44 yards (14.7 ypg).
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
60
46.9%
294
3
10
38.5%
4.9
Sony Michel
45
35.2%
163
1
8
30.8%
3.6
Robert Woods
4
3.1%
18
0
1
3.8%
4.5
Matthew Stafford
16
12.5%
14
0
6
23.1%
0.9
