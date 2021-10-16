Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop betting options available for Darrell Henderson before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) meet the New York Giants (1-4) in Week 6 at MetLife Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 76.5 -114 15.5 -115

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Rams vs. Giants Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has racked up a team-high 294 rushing yards (58.8 per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He also averages 18.0 receiving yards per game, grabbing 10 passes for 90 yards.

His team has run the ball 128 times this season, and he's carried 60 of those attempts (46.9%).

The Rams have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Henderson's 21 rushing yards in his one career matchup against the Giants are 55.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henderson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Giants.

The Giants give up 138.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

The Rams are up against the NFL's 15th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (five this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Seahawks, Henderson ran the ball 17 times for 82 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and scored one touchdown.

Henderson added one catch for 17 yards.

Henderson has 171 yards on 31 carries (57.0 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

He also has six catches for 44 yards (14.7 ypg).

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 60 46.9% 294 3 10 38.5% 4.9 Sony Michel 45 35.2% 163 1 8 30.8% 3.6 Robert Woods 4 3.1% 18 0 1 3.8% 4.5 Matthew Stafford 16 12.5% 14 0 6 23.1% 0.9

Powered By Data Skrive