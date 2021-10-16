October 16, 2021
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) catches a pass against Miami Dolphins free safety Eric Rowe (21) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 6 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) meet the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

59.5

-114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller has chipped in with 319 yards on 28 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 48 times and puts up 63.8 receiving yards per game.
  • Waller has been the target of 23.4% (48 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.
  • With seven targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his five matchups against the Broncos, Waller's 67.8 receiving yards average is 8.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
  • In five matchups, Waller has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Broncos.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The 222.8 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With five passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Bears, Waller was targeted eight times, picking up 45 yards on four receptions.
  • Over his last three outings, Waller racked up 13 catches on 22 targets and averaged 49.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

48

23.4%

28

319

2

7

28.0%

Henry Ruggs III

28

13.7%

17

348

1

1

4.0%

Hunter Renfrow

38

18.5%

28

305

2

5

20.0%

Bryan Edwards

23

11.2%

13

236

0

2

8.0%

