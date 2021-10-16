Publish date:
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver
Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 6 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) meet the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
59.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller has chipped in with 319 yards on 28 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 48 times and puts up 63.8 receiving yards per game.
- Waller has been the target of 23.4% (48 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.
- With seven targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Broncos.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his five matchups against the Broncos, Waller's 67.8 receiving yards average is 8.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).
- In five matchups, Waller has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Broncos.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 222.8 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With five passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked second in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bears, Waller was targeted eight times, picking up 45 yards on four receptions.
- Over his last three outings, Waller racked up 13 catches on 22 targets and averaged 49.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
48
23.4%
28
319
2
7
28.0%
Henry Ruggs III
28
13.7%
17
348
1
1
4.0%
Hunter Renfrow
38
18.5%
28
305
2
5
20.0%
Bryan Edwards
23
11.2%
13
236
0
2
8.0%
Powered By Data Skrive