Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Darren Waller for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 6 when Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) meet the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 59.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller has chipped in with 319 yards on 28 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 48 times and puts up 63.8 receiving yards per game.

Waller has been the target of 23.4% (48 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.

With seven targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 28.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have called a pass in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

In his five matchups against the Broncos, Waller's 67.8 receiving yards average is 8.3 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (59.5).

In five matchups, Waller has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Broncos.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 222.8 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

With five passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked second in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bears, Waller was targeted eight times, picking up 45 yards on four receptions.

Over his last three outings, Waller racked up 13 catches on 22 targets and averaged 49.7 receiving yards with one touchdown.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 48 23.4% 28 319 2 7 28.0% Henry Ruggs III 28 13.7% 17 348 1 1 4.0% Hunter Renfrow 38 18.5% 28 305 2 5 20.0% Bryan Edwards 23 11.2% 13 236 0 2 8.0%

