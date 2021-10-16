Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a deep pass as Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) defends in the fourth quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Green Bay Packers won, 25-22. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

There will be player prop bet markets available for Davante Adams before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Adams' Green Bay Packers (4-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North opponents at Soldier Field.

Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 97.5 -114

Packers vs. Bears Odds

Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Adams has 42 catches (61 targets) and paces the Packers with 579 receiving yards (115.8 ypg) plus two touchdowns.

Adams has been the target of 35.9% (61 total) of his team's 170 passing attempts this season.

Adams (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.4% of the time while running the ball 42.6% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Chicago

Adams has averaged 71.3 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Bears, 26.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In 10 matchups with the Bears, Adams has had a TD catch seven times, including multiple scores in one game.

Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.

The 255.8 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.

With eight passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Adams reeled in 11 passes for 206 yards (18.7 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 16 times.

Adams has racked up 402 yards over his last three outings (134.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 29 balls on 45 targets.

Adams' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 61 35.9% 42 579 2 7 25.0% Randall Cobb 14 8.2% 11 157 2 3 10.7% Aaron Jones 19 11.2% 17 132 3 6 21.4% Allen Lazard 10 5.9% 7 97 0 1 3.6%

