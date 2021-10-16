Publish date:
Davante Adams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Green Bay vs. Chicago
There will be player prop bet markets available for Davante Adams before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Adams' Green Bay Packers (4-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-2) play in a Week 6 matchup between NFC North opponents at Soldier Field.
Davante Adams Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
97.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Packers vs. Bears Odds
Davante Adams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Adams has 42 catches (61 targets) and paces the Packers with 579 receiving yards (115.8 ypg) plus two touchdowns.
- Adams has been the target of 35.9% (61 total) of his team's 170 passing attempts this season.
- Adams (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 57.4% of the time while running the ball 42.6% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Adams has averaged 71.3 receiving yards per game in his 10 career matchups against the Bears, 26.2 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In 10 matchups with the Bears, Adams has had a TD catch seven times, including multiple scores in one game.
- Note: Adams' stats vs. Bears date back to 2016.
- The 255.8 yards per game the Bears are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense.
- With eight passing TDs allowed this year, the Bears defense is ranked 14th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Adams reeled in 11 passes for 206 yards (18.7 yards per catch) and scored one touchdown while being targeted 16 times.
- Adams has racked up 402 yards over his last three outings (134.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 29 balls on 45 targets.
Adams' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
61
35.9%
42
579
2
7
25.0%
Randall Cobb
14
8.2%
11
157
2
3
10.7%
Aaron Jones
19
11.2%
17
132
3
6
21.4%
Allen Lazard
10
5.9%
7
97
0
1
3.6%
