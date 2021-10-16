Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) passes the ball in the direction of running back David Johnson (31) as Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) defends during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

David Johnson has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Johnson's Houston Texans (1-4) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

David Johnson Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 20.5 -114

Texans vs. Colts Odds

David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Johnson has rushed for 72 yards (14.4 per game) on 18 carries.

He's also caught 13 passes for 113 yards (22.6 per game) with one touchdown.

He has received 18 of his team's 128 carries this season (14.1%).

The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Johnson averaged 35.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Colts, 35.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Johnson, in two matchups against the Colts, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

Note: Johnson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the NFL, allowing 108.4 yards per game.

The Texans are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (one this season).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Johnson rushed for five yards on two carries.

He tacked on five receptions for 46 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three outings, Johnson has rushed for 37 yards (12.3 per game) on nine carries.

He's also added eight receptions for 73 yards (24.3 per game).

Johnson's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Johnson 18 14.1% 72 0 1 5.6% 4.0 Mark Ingram II 68 53.1% 212 1 13 72.2% 3.1 Tyrod Taylor 5 3.9% 55 1 2 11.1% 11.0 Phillip Lindsay 29 22.7% 50 1 2 11.1% 1.7

