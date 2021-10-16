Publish date:
David Johnson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
David Johnson has player prop bet markets available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South rivals square off in Week 6 when Johnson's Houston Texans (1-4) take the field against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
David Johnson Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
20.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Texans vs. Colts Odds
David Johnson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Johnson has rushed for 72 yards (14.4 per game) on 18 carries.
- He's also caught 13 passes for 113 yards (22.6 per game) with one touchdown.
- He has received 18 of his team's 128 carries this season (14.1%).
- The Texans, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Johnson averaged 35.5 rushing yards per game over his two career matchups against the Colts, 35.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Johnson, in two matchups against the Colts, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- Note: Johnson's stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Colts are 14th in the NFL, allowing 108.4 yards per game.
- The Texans are up against the NFL's top D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (one this season).
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Johnson rushed for five yards on two carries.
- He tacked on five receptions for 46 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three outings, Johnson has rushed for 37 yards (12.3 per game) on nine carries.
- He's also added eight receptions for 73 yards (24.3 per game).
Johnson's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Johnson
18
14.1%
72
0
1
5.6%
4.0
Mark Ingram II
68
53.1%
212
1
13
72.2%
3.1
Tyrod Taylor
5
3.9%
55
1
2
11.1%
11.0
Phillip Lindsay
29
22.7%
50
1
2
11.1%
1.7
