There will be player props available for Davis Mills before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 6 when Mills and the Houston Texans (1-4) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout 221.5 -113 1.5 145

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Mills has racked up 669 passing yards (133.8 yards per game) while going 59-for-96 (61.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and five interceptions.

He has tacked on three rushing yards on five carries, averaging 0.6 yards per game.

The Texans have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Mills has thrown eight passes in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 1 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 3 2+ Pass TDs 1 1+ Rush TDs 3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

The Colts are allowing 274.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

At 3.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Mills completed 72.4% of his pass attempts for 312 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.

Mills has thrown for 567 yards (189.0 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Brandin Cooks 44 31.4% 31 392 1 3 18.8% Chris Conley 10 7.1% 6 124 1 0 0.0% David Johnson 16 11.4% 13 113 1 3 18.8%

