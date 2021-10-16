October 16, 2021
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by New England Patriots inside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Davis Mills before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 6 when Mills and the Houston Texans (1-4) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds

Pass YdsPass Yds PayoutPass TdsPass Tds Payout

221.5

-113

1.5

145

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Colts Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Mills has racked up 669 passing yards (133.8 yards per game) while going 59-for-96 (61.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He has tacked on three rushing yards on five carries, averaging 0.6 yards per game.
  • The Texans have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mills has thrown eight passes in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

1

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

3

2+ Pass TDs

1

1+ Rush TDs

3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • The Colts are allowing 274.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 3.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Mills completed 72.4% of his pass attempts for 312 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
  • Mills has thrown for 567 yards (189.0 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.

Mills' Houston Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Brandin Cooks

44

31.4%

31

392

1

3

18.8%

Chris Conley

10

7.1%

6

124

1

0

0.0%

David Johnson

16

11.4%

13

113

1

3

18.8%

