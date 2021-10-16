Publish date:
Davis Mills Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Houston vs. Indianapolis
There will be player props available for Davis Mills before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South foes meet in Week 6 when Mills and the Houston Texans (1-4) square off against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Davis Mills Prop Bet Odds
|Pass Yds
|Pass Yds Payout
|Pass Tds
|Pass Tds Payout
221.5
-113
1.5
145
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Texans vs. Colts Odds
Davis Mills Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Mills has racked up 669 passing yards (133.8 yards per game) while going 59-for-96 (61.5% completion percentage) and throwing five touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He has tacked on three rushing yards on five carries, averaging 0.6 yards per game.
- The Texans have thrown the football in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mills has thrown eight passes in the red zone this season, 23.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
1
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
3
2+ Pass TDs
1
1+ Rush TDs
3
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- The Colts are allowing 274.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- At 3.0 passing TDs allowed per game, the Colts defense is ranked 32nd in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Patriots, Mills completed 72.4% of his pass attempts for 312 yards, while throwing three touchdowns.
- Mills has thrown for 567 yards (189.0 ypg), completing 65.4% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes and four interceptions over his last three games.
Mills' Houston Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Brandin Cooks
44
31.4%
31
392
1
3
18.8%
Chris Conley
10
7.1%
6
124
1
0
0.0%
David Johnson
16
11.4%
13
113
1
3
18.8%
