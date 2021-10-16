Publish date:
DeAndre Hopkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Arizona vs. Cleveland
Before DeAndre Hopkins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (5-0) and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
70.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cardinals vs. Browns Odds
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hopkins has grabbed 23 passes for a team-best 312 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 34 times and averages 62.4 yards per game.
- Hopkins has been the target of 34 of his team's 165 passing attempts this season, or 20.6% of the target share.
- Hopkins (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hopkins' matchup with the Browns.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- In his two matchups against the Browns, Hopkins' 55 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).
- Hopkins, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.
- The Browns have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 246.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Browns have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Hopkins hauled in six passes for 87 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.
- Hopkins has hauled in 13 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times and averages 58.3 receiving yards.
Hopkins' Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
DeAndre Hopkins
34
20.6%
23
312
4
7
25.0%
Christian Kirk
23
13.9%
21
283
2
3
10.7%
Rondale Moore
24
14.5%
21
270
1
5
17.9%
A.J. Green
26
15.8%
16
261
2
6
21.4%
Powered By Data Skrive