Dec 26, 2020; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) is slow to get up after missing a touchdown catch against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK Nfl San Francisco 49ers At Arizona Cardinals

Before DeAndre Hopkins hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Hopkins' Arizona Cardinals (5-0) and the Cleveland Browns (3-2) go toe-to-toe in a Week 6 matchup from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 70.5 -114

Cardinals vs. Browns Odds

DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hopkins has grabbed 23 passes for a team-best 312 yards and four touchdowns. He has been targeted 34 times and averages 62.4 yards per game.

Hopkins has been the target of 34 of his team's 165 passing attempts this season, or 20.6% of the target share.

Hopkins (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

In his two matchups against the Browns, Hopkins' 55 receiving yards average is 15.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (70.5).

Hopkins, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Hopkins' stats vs. Browns date back to 2016.

The Browns have the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 246.6 yards per game through the air.

The Browns have given up 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the 49ers, Hopkins hauled in six passes for 87 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted nine times.

Hopkins has hauled in 13 catches for 175 yards and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times and averages 58.3 receiving yards.

Hopkins' Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % DeAndre Hopkins 34 20.6% 23 312 4 7 25.0% Christian Kirk 23 13.9% 21 283 2 3 10.7% Rondale Moore 24 14.5% 21 270 1 5 17.9% A.J. Green 26 15.8% 16 261 2 6 21.4%

