The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) are 4-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Denver Broncos (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The game has a point total of 43.5.

Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Denver and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points or more only one time this season.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 43.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 43 points per game, 0.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 4.3 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.

Broncos stats and trends

In Denver's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Broncos have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Denver's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

This year, the Broncos rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders allow (24).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24 points.

The Broncos rack up 357.8 yards per game, just 18 more than the 339.8 the Raiders allow per contest.

In games that Denver amasses over 339.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Raiders have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Las Vegas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

The Raiders score 7.4 more points per game (22.6) than the Broncos give up (15.2).

When Las Vegas records more than 15.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders collect 84.6 more yards per game (377) than the Broncos give up per outing (292.4).

In games that Las Vegas amasses over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (6).

Home and road insights

The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more at home.

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 42.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Raiders away games this season average 49.3 total points, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

