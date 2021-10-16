Publish date:
Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) are 4-point underdogs in a road AFC West matchup with the Denver Broncos (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High. The game has a point total of 43.5.
Odds for Broncos vs. Raiders
Over/under insights
- Denver and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points or more only one time this season.
- Las Vegas' games have gone over 43.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 43 points per game, 0.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 4.3 points above the 39.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Broncos and their opponents score an average of 42.4 points per game, 1.1 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Raiders games this season.
Broncos stats and trends
- In Denver's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Broncos have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.
- Denver's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- This year, the Broncos rack up 3.6 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Raiders allow (24).
- Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 24 points.
- The Broncos rack up 357.8 yards per game, just 18 more than the 339.8 the Raiders allow per contest.
- In games that Denver amasses over 339.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
- The Raiders have been underdogs by 4 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Las Vegas' games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).
- The Raiders score 7.4 more points per game (22.6) than the Broncos give up (15.2).
- When Las Vegas records more than 15.2 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Raiders collect 84.6 more yards per game (377) than the Broncos give up per outing (292.4).
- In games that Las Vegas amasses over 292.4 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year the Raiders have four turnovers, two fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (6).
Home and road insights
- The Broncos are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 4-point favorites or more at home.
- The average total in Broncos home games this season is 42.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (43.5).
- Raiders away games this season average 49.3 total points, 5.8 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).
