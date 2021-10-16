Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is brought down by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Derek Carr's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West opponents meet in Week 6 when Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) hit the field against the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Pass Yds Pass Yds Payout Pass Tds Pass Tds Payout Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout 261.5 -115 1.5 -124 5.5 -107

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has thrown for 1,605 yards (321.0 ypg), completing 63.9% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

He's also figured in the ground game, with 29 rushing yards (5.8 ypg) on 16 carries.

The Raiders have run 62.9% passing plays and 37.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Carr accounts for 49.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 25 of his 205 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Denver

Carr averaged 245.6 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Broncos, 15.9 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Carr threw a touchdown pass in six of those games against the Broncos, and threw multiple touchdown passes twice.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 222.8 yards per game the Broncos are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have given up five touchdowns through the air (1.0 per game). They are second in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Carr went 22-for-35 (62.9 percent) for 206 yards and one interception.

Carr has 788 passing yards (262.7 ypg), completing 61.6% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and three interceptions over his last three games.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 28 13.7% 17 348 1 1 4.0% Darren Waller 48 23.4% 28 319 2 7 28.0% Hunter Renfrow 38 18.5% 28 305 2 5 20.0%

Powered By Data Skrive