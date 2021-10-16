Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives for the end zone during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Derrick Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Henry's Tennessee Titans (3-2) and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 97.5 -117 12.5 -112

Titans vs. Bills Odds

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry has carried the ball 142 times for a team-high 640 yards (128.0 per game), with seven touchdowns.

And he has added 14 catches for 125 yards (25.0 per game).

He has handled 142, or 82.6%, of his team's 172 rushing attempts this season.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Over his three career matchups against the Bills, Henry averaged 63.7 rushing yards per game, 33.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Henry, in three matchups against the Bills, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).

In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are third in the league, conceding 78.4 yards per game.

This season the Bills have given up one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry ran for 130 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per attempt) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Henry has 400 yards on 90 carries (133.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.

He has added 51 receiving yards on five catches (17.0 yards per game).

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Derrick Henry 142 82.6% 640 7 22 88.0% 4.5 Ryan Tannehill 17 9.9% 130 1 3 12.0% 7.6 Jeremy McNichols 7 4.1% 38 0 0 0.0% 5.4 Cam Batson 2 1.2% 15 0 0 0.0% 7.5

