Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tennessee vs. Buffalo
Sportsbooks have posted player props for Derrick Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Henry's Tennessee Titans (3-2) and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
97.5
-117
12.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Titans vs. Bills Odds
Derrick Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry has carried the ball 142 times for a team-high 640 yards (128.0 per game), with seven touchdowns.
- And he has added 14 catches for 125 yards (25.0 per game).
- He has handled 142, or 82.6%, of his team's 172 rushing attempts this season.
- The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Over his three career matchups against the Bills, Henry averaged 63.7 rushing yards per game, 33.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Henry, in three matchups against the Bills, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
- In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are third in the league, conceding 78.4 yards per game.
- This season the Bills have given up one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry ran for 130 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per attempt) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
- Henry has 400 yards on 90 carries (133.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
- He has added 51 receiving yards on five catches (17.0 yards per game).
Henry's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Derrick Henry
142
82.6%
640
7
22
88.0%
4.5
Ryan Tannehill
17
9.9%
130
1
3
12.0%
7.6
Jeremy McNichols
7
4.1%
38
0
0
0.0%
5.4
Cam Batson
2
1.2%
15
0
0
0.0%
7.5
