October 16, 2021
Derrick Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Tennessee vs. Buffalo

Oct 10, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) dives for the end zone during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sportsbooks have posted player props for Derrick Henry ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. Henry's Tennessee Titans (3-2) and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) square off in a Week 6 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Derrick Henry Prop Bet Odds

Rush YdsRush Yds PayoutRec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

97.5

-117

12.5

-112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Bills Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry has carried the ball 142 times for a team-high 640 yards (128.0 per game), with seven touchdowns.
  • And he has added 14 catches for 125 yards (25.0 per game).
  • He has handled 142, or 82.6%, of his team's 172 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Over his three career matchups against the Bills, Henry averaged 63.7 rushing yards per game, 33.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Henry, in three matchups against the Bills, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Bills are third in the league, conceding 78.4 yards per game.
  • This season the Bills have given up one rushing TD. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jaguars, Henry ran for 130 yards on 29 carries (averaging 4.5 yards per attempt) while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.
  • Henry has 400 yards on 90 carries (133.3 ypg) with four rushing touchdowns over his last three games.
  • He has added 51 receiving yards on five catches (17.0 yards per game).

Henry's Tennessee Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Derrick Henry

142

82.6%

640

7

22

88.0%

4.5

Ryan Tannehill

17

9.9%

130

1

3

12.0%

7.6

Jeremy McNichols

7

4.1%

38

0

0

0.0%

5.4

Cam Batson

2

1.2%

15

0

0

0.0%

7.5

