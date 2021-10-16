Publish date:
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Emmanuel Sanders will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take on the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
55.5
-113
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Odds
Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Sanders has 19 catches on 31 targets for 322 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 64.4 yards per game.
- Sanders has been the target of 16.8% (31 total) of his team's 185 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Sanders has averaged 50 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Sanders, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Sanders' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- The Titans have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 279.2 yards per game through the air.
- The Titans have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Sanders was targeted five times, picking up 54 yards on three receptions (averaging 18 yards per catch) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Sanders' 13 catches over his last three games have yielded 222 yards (74.0 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.
Sanders' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Emmanuel Sanders
31
16.8%
19
322
4
5
13.2%
Stefon Diggs
47
25.4%
28
374
1
8
21.1%
Dawson Knox
24
13.0%
18
261
5
7
18.4%
Cole Beasley
34
18.4%
26
215
0
6
15.8%
