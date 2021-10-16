Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Sanders will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take on the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 55.5 -113

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has 19 catches on 31 targets for 322 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 64.4 yards per game.

Sanders has been the target of 16.8% (31 total) of his team's 185 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Sanders has averaged 50 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Sanders, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

The Titans have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 279.2 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Sanders was targeted five times, picking up 54 yards on three receptions (averaging 18 yards per catch) while scoring two touchdowns.

Sanders' 13 catches over his last three games have yielded 222 yards (74.0 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 31 16.8% 19 322 4 5 13.2% Stefon Diggs 47 25.4% 28 374 1 8 21.1% Dawson Knox 24 13.0% 18 261 5 7 18.4% Cole Beasley 34 18.4% 26 215 0 6 15.8%

