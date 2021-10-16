October 16, 2021
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) celebrates after scoring against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Sanders will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Sanders and the Buffalo Bills (4-1) take on the Tennessee Titans (3-2) in Week 6 at Nissan Stadium.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

55.5

-113

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Titans Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has 19 catches on 31 targets for 322 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 64.4 yards per game.
  • Sanders has been the target of 16.8% (31 total) of his team's 185 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Sanders has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have run 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Sanders has averaged 50 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Titans, 5.5 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Sanders, in two matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • The Titans have the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 279.2 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have surrendered nine touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Sanders was targeted five times, picking up 54 yards on three receptions (averaging 18 yards per catch) while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Sanders' 13 catches over his last three games have yielded 222 yards (74.0 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 17 times.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

31

16.8%

19

322

4

5

13.2%

Stefon Diggs

47

25.4%

28

374

1

8

21.1%

Dawson Knox

24

13.0%

18

261

5

7

18.4%

Cole Beasley

34

18.4%

26

215

0

6

15.8%

