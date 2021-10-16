Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Dallas vs. New England
There will be player props available for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) play the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
|Rush Yds
|Rush Yds Payout
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
77.5
-112
12.5
-114
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has rushed for a team-leading 452 yards on 85 attempts (90.4 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He has added nine catches for 55 yards (11.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has run the ball 163 times this season, and he's carried 85 of those attempts (52.1%).
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New England
- In his only career matchup against them, Elliott recorded 86 rushing yards against the Patriots, 8.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Patriots.
- In terms of defending against the run, the Patriots are 15th in the league, giving up 111.0 yards per game.
- This season the Patriots are ranked fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (three).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Giants, Elliott rushed for 110 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.2 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- Elliott added two catches for two yards and scored one receiving touchdown.
- Elliott has run for 348 yards on 58 carries (116.0 yards per game) with four touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.
- He also has 23 receiving yards (7.7 ypg) on five catches, with one TD.
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
85
52.1%
452
5
16
55.2%
5.3
Tony Pollard
51
31.3%
325
1
6
20.7%
6.4
Dak Prescott
19
11.7%
60
0
6
20.7%
3.2
CeeDee Lamb
3
1.8%
16
0
1
3.4%
5.3
