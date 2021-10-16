Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries teh ball as New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) defends in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player props available for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) play the New England Patriots (2-3) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Rush Yds Rush Yds Payout Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 77.5 -112 12.5 -114

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has rushed for a team-leading 452 yards on 85 attempts (90.4 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He has added nine catches for 55 yards (11.0 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 163 times this season, and he's carried 85 of those attempts (52.1%).

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New England

In his only career matchup against them, Elliott recorded 86 rushing yards against the Patriots, 8.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Elliott did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Patriots.

In terms of defending against the run, the Patriots are 15th in the league, giving up 111.0 yards per game.

This season the Patriots are ranked fourth in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (three).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Elliott rushed for 110 yards on 21 carries (averaging 5.2 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Elliott added two catches for two yards and scored one receiving touchdown.

Elliott has run for 348 yards on 58 carries (116.0 yards per game) with four touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.

He also has 23 receiving yards (7.7 ypg) on five catches, with one TD.

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 85 52.1% 452 5 16 55.2% 5.3 Tony Pollard 51 31.3% 325 1 6 20.7% 6.4 Dak Prescott 19 11.7% 60 0 6 20.7% 3.2 CeeDee Lamb 3 1.8% 16 0 1 3.4% 5.3

