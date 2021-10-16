Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen watches as Florida Gators wide receiver Rick Wells (12) runs up the field during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 38

The LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) are 12-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. The game has a 59.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida vs. LSU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida -12 59.5

Over/Under Insights

Florida and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points just twice this year.

In 50% of LSU's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.5.

Saturday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.9 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 42.7 points per game, 16.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Gators games this season is 58.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 59.6 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Florida Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Florida is 3-3-0 this season.

The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 12 points or more (in four chances).

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).

The Gators average 7.0 more points per game (33.2) than the Tigers allow (26.2).

Florida is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.2 points.

The Gators collect 504 yards per game, 119 more yards than the 385 the Tigers allow per outing.

Florida is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 385 yards.

The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida at SISportsbook.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has covered the spread two times this year.

LSU's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Tigers put up 13.2 more points per game (29.7) than the Gators give up (16.5).

When LSU scores more than 16.5 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Tigers collect 64 more yards per game (379.7) than the Gators give up per matchup (315.7).

LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses more than 315.7 yards.

The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Gators have six takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats