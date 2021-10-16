Publish date:
Florida vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
The LSU Tigers (3-3, 0-0 SEC) are 12-point underdogs in a home SEC matchup against the No. 20 Florida Gators (4-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. The game has a 59.5-point over/under.
Odds for Florida vs. LSU
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Florida
-12
59.5
Over/Under Insights
- Florida and its opponents have scored at least 59.5 points just twice this year.
- In 50% of LSU's games this season (3/6), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 59.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 62.9 points per game average.
- These two squads combine to allow 42.7 points per game, 16.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Gators games this season is 58.6, 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 59.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 59.6 points, 0.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Florida Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Florida is 3-3-0 this season.
- The Gators have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 12 points or more (in four chances).
- Florida's games this year have gone over the total in one out of six opportunities (16.7%).
- The Gators average 7.0 more points per game (33.2) than the Tigers allow (26.2).
- Florida is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.2 points.
- The Gators collect 504 yards per game, 119 more yards than the 385 the Tigers allow per outing.
- Florida is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 385 yards.
- The Gators have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (6) this season.
LSU Stats and Trends
- LSU has covered the spread two times this year.
- LSU's games this season have gone over the total in two out of six opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Tigers put up 13.2 more points per game (29.7) than the Gators give up (16.5).
- When LSU scores more than 16.5 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- The Tigers collect 64 more yards per game (379.7) than the Gators give up per matchup (315.7).
- LSU is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team amasses more than 315.7 yards.
- The Tigers have five giveaways this season, while the Gators have six takeaways .
Season Stats
|Florida
|Stats
|LSU
33.2
Avg. Points Scored
29.7
16.5
Avg. Points Allowed
26.2
504
Avg. Total Yards
379.7
315.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
385
9
Giveaways
5
6
Takeaways
6