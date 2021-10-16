October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Freddie Swain Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh

Author:
Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Freddie Swain before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Swain and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Freddie Swain Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

18.5

-118

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

Season Stats

  • Swain has put up 134 yards (on 10 grabs) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 15 times, and is averaging 26.8 yards per game.
  • Swain has been the target of 10.6% (15 total) of his team's 142 passing attempts this season.
  • Swain (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Swain's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • This week Swain will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Rams, Swain was targeted three times and racked up one catch for nine yards.
  • Swain has collected 39 receiving yards (13.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes on nine targets over his last three games.

Swain's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Freddie Swain

15

10.6%

10

134

2

2

15.4%

Tyler Lockett

35

24.6%

25

390

3

3

23.1%

D.K. Metcalf

38

26.8%

25

383

5

5

38.5%

Will Dissly

10

7.0%

8

110

0

1

7.7%

Powered By Data Skrive