Oct 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Freddie Swain (18) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

There will be player prop bets available for Freddie Swain before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Swain and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) in Week 6 at Heinz Field.

Freddie Swain Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 18.5 -118

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds

Freddie Swain Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swain has put up 134 yards (on 10 grabs) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 15 times, and is averaging 26.8 yards per game.

Swain has been the target of 10.6% (15 total) of his team's 142 passing attempts this season.

Swain (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

This week Swain will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Rams, Swain was targeted three times and racked up one catch for nine yards.

Swain has collected 39 receiving yards (13.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes on nine targets over his last three games.

Swain's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Freddie Swain 15 10.6% 10 134 2 2 15.4% Tyler Lockett 35 24.6% 25 390 3 3 23.1% D.K. Metcalf 38 26.8% 25 383 5 5 38.5% Will Dissly 10 7.0% 8 110 0 1 7.7%

