Publish date:
Freddie Swain Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Seattle vs. Pittsburgh
There will be player prop bets available for Freddie Swain before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Swain and the Seattle Seahawks (2-3) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) in Week 6 at Heinz Field.
Freddie Swain Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
18.5
-118
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds
Freddie Swain Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swain has put up 134 yards (on 10 grabs) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 15 times, and is averaging 26.8 yards per game.
- Swain has been the target of 10.6% (15 total) of his team's 142 passing attempts this season.
- Swain (two red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.4% of his team's 13 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 14th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 55.0% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- This week Swain will face the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense (272.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers have surrendered 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Rams, Swain was targeted three times and racked up one catch for nine yards.
- Swain has collected 39 receiving yards (13.0 per game) and one touchdown, hauling in five passes on nine targets over his last three games.
Swain's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Freddie Swain
15
10.6%
10
134
2
2
15.4%
Tyler Lockett
35
24.6%
25
390
3
3
23.1%
D.K. Metcalf
38
26.8%
25
383
5
5
38.5%
Will Dissly
10
7.0%
8
110
0
1
7.7%
