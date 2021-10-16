Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Kalen Deboer stands on the sideline against the UNLV Rebels in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-0 MWC) and the third-ranked passing attack will take on the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1, 0-0 MWC) and the 12th-ranked passing defense on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 points in the outing. The over/under is set at 53.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Wyoming

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -3.5 53.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State's games this season have gone over 53.5 points four of six times.

Wyoming and its opponents have combined to score more than 53.5 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 15.9 points lower than the two team's combined 69.4 points per game average.

The 45.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.6 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 62 points per game in 2021, 8.5 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Cowboys have averaged a total of 49.4 points, 4.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has four wins against the spread in six games this year.

This season, the Bulldogs have two ATS wins in four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the point total three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bulldogs score 15.6 more points per game (39) than the Cowboys allow (23.4).

When Fresno State puts up more than 23.4 points, it is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 187.5 more yards per game (519.5) than the Cowboys allow per matchup (332).

When Fresno State piles up over 332 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Cowboys have forced (9).

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Wyoming has one win against the spread in five games this year.

This year, the Cowboys are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This season the Cowboys score 7.9 more points per game (30.4) than the Bulldogs surrender (22.5).

Wyoming is 1-1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 22.5 points.

The Cowboys collect 26.6 more yards per game (345.8) than the Bulldogs give up (319.2).

When Wyoming piles up over 319.2 yards, the team is 1-1-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys have six giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have eight takeaways .

Season Stats