Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks to hand off to running back Zamir White (3) against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Auga12

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 0-0 SEC) will put their fourth-ranked run defense to the test against the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats (6-0, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 24 running attack in college football, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavily favored by 21.5 points in the outing. The point total for the game is set at 44.5.

Odds for Georgia vs. Kentucky

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -21.5 44.5

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of six games this season.

Kentucky's games have gone over 44.5 points in four of six chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 70.8 points per game, 26.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 23 points per game, 21.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have scored an average of 48.6 points per game in 2021, 4.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 52.5 PPG average total in Wildcats games this season is eight points more than this game's over/under.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 21.5 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in three out of six opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bulldogs average 22.3 more points per game (39.8) than the Wildcats give up (17.5).

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.5 points.

The Bulldogs collect 127.5 more yards per game (432.5) than the Wildcats allow per outing (305).

Georgia is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team picks up over 305 yards.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Wildcats have forced (4).

Kentucky Stats and Trends

Kentucky has five wins against the spread in six games this year.

Kentucky's games this season have hit the over on three of six set point totals (50%).

The Wildcats score 25.5 more points per game (31) than the Bulldogs give up (5.5).

Kentucky is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team notches more than 5.5 points.

The Wildcats average 206.5 more yards per game (410) than the Bulldogs give up (203.5).

When Kentucky totals over 203.5 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (12 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats