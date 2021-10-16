Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, center, talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 5 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Green Bay Packers At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 10

Oddsmakers give the Green Bay Packers (4-1) a reasonable chance to keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 6 points in a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. The over/under is 44.5 for the contest.

Odds for Packers vs. Bears

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 40.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Packers games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 0.2 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Bears games this season.

Packers stats and trends

In Green Bay's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Packers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.

Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

This year, the Packers put up four more points per game (24) than the Bears give up (20).

Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20 points.

The Packers rack up 347.6 yards per game, just 15.2 more than the 332.4 the Bears give up per contest.

When Green Bay totals more than 332.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has three wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Bears have been underdogs by 6 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).

The Bears score 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (24.4).

The Bears collect 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers allow (322.6).

The Bears have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (8).

Home and road insights

The average total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Green Bay is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.

In three road games this season, Green Bay has gone over the total once.

Packers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

