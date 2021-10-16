Publish date:
Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears NFL Week 6 Odds, Plays and Insights
Oddsmakers give the Green Bay Packers (4-1) a reasonable chance to keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 6 points in a matchup against the Chicago Bears (3-2) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Soldier Field. The over/under is 44.5 for the contest.
Odds for Packers vs. Bears
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 44.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.
- Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 40.8 points per game, 3.7 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 44.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.1 fewer than the 44.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Packers games this season is 49.0, 4.5 points more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
- The 44.5-point over/under for this game is 0.2 points below the 44.7 points per game average total in Bears games this season.
Packers stats and trends
- In Green Bay's five games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Packers have always covered the spread this season when favored by 6 points or more.
- Green Bay's games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Packers put up four more points per game (24) than the Bears give up (20).
- Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 20 points.
- The Packers rack up 347.6 yards per game, just 15.2 more than the 332.4 the Bears give up per contest.
- When Green Bay totals more than 332.4 yards, the team is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Packers have five giveaways this season, while the Bears have seven takeaways.
Bears stats and trends
- Chicago has three wins against the spread in five games this year.
- The Bears have been underdogs by 6 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Chicago's games this year have hit the over on one of five set point totals (20%).
- The Bears score 7.6 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Packers give up (24.4).
- The Bears collect 82.6 fewer yards per game (240) than the Packers allow (322.6).
- The Bears have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Packers have forced turnovers (8).
Home and road insights
- The average total in Bears home games this season is 43.0 points, 1.5 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
- Green Bay is 2-1 overall, with two wins against the spread, away from home.
- In three road games this season, Green Bay has gone over the total once.
- Packers away games this season average 50.0 total points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).
