Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (right) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. following the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Henry Ruggs III, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 6 when Ruggs' Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) take the field against the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 43.5 -112

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ruggs' team-high 348 receiving yards (69.6 per game) have come on 17 receptions (28 targets) plus one touchdown.

So far this season, 13.7% of the 205 passes thrown by his team have gone Ruggs' way.

The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Ruggs has averaged 34.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Broncos, 9.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups with the Broncos, Ruggs has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Ruggs will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (222.8 yards allowed per game).

The Broncos have allowed five passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Ruggs was targeted three times and picked up 51 yards on three receptions.

Ruggs' stat line during his last three games shows 10 catches for 189 yards. He put up 63.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 16 times.

Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Henry Ruggs III 28 13.7% 17 348 1 1 4.0% Darren Waller 48 23.4% 28 319 2 7 28.0% Hunter Renfrow 38 18.5% 28 305 2 5 20.0% Bryan Edwards 23 11.2% 13 236 0 2 8.0%

