Publish date:
Henry Ruggs III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver
Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Henry Ruggs III, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. AFC West opponents square off in Week 6 when Ruggs' Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) take the field against the Denver Broncos (3-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
43.5
-112
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds
Henry Ruggs III Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ruggs' team-high 348 receiving yards (69.6 per game) have come on 17 receptions (28 targets) plus one touchdown.
- So far this season, 13.7% of the 205 passes thrown by his team have gone Ruggs' way.
- The Raiders, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 62.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 37.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- Ruggs has averaged 34.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Broncos, 9.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups with the Broncos, Ruggs has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week Ruggs will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (222.8 yards allowed per game).
- The Broncos have allowed five passing TDs this season (1.0 per game), ranking them second among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Ruggs was targeted three times and picked up 51 yards on three receptions.
- Ruggs' stat line during his last three games shows 10 catches for 189 yards. He put up 63.0 receiving yards per game and was targeted 16 times.
Ruggs' Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Henry Ruggs III
28
13.7%
17
348
1
1
4.0%
Darren Waller
48
23.4%
28
319
2
7
28.0%
Hunter Renfrow
38
18.5%
28
305
2
5
20.0%
Bryan Edwards
23
11.2%
13
236
0
2
8.0%
