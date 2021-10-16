Publish date:
Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas
Before Hunter Henry hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Henry and the New England Patriots (2-3) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
36.5
-118
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds
Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henry's 20 grabs (on 26 targets) have netted him 216 yards (43.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 13.5% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
- Henry has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 63.8% passing plays and 36.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Henry put up 76 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Cowboys, 39.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Henry caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.
- The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 327.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Cowboys have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Texans, Henry hauled in six passes for 75 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.
- Henry has caught 15 passes on 19 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 47.7 yards in his last three games.
Henry's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Henry
26
13.5%
20
216
2
3
13.0%
Jakobi Meyers
46
24.0%
31
302
0
4
17.4%
Kendrick Bourne
22
11.5%
17
207
1
1
4.3%
Nelson Agholor
27
14.1%
16
197
1
4
17.4%
