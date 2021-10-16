October 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Hunter Henry Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - New England vs. Dallas

Author:
Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Before Hunter Henry hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Henry and the New England Patriots (2-3) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

36.5

-118

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Season Stats

  • Henry's 20 grabs (on 26 targets) have netted him 216 yards (43.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 13.5% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.
  • Henry has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 63.8% passing plays and 36.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Henry put up 76 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Cowboys, 39.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Henry caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.
  • The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 327.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cowboys have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Texans, Henry hauled in six passes for 75 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.
  • Henry has caught 15 passes on 19 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 47.7 yards in his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Henry

26

13.5%

20

216

2

3

13.0%

Jakobi Meyers

46

24.0%

31

302

0

4

17.4%

Kendrick Bourne

22

11.5%

17

207

1

1

4.3%

Nelson Agholor

27

14.1%

16

197

1

4

17.4%

Powered By Data Skrive