Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Before Hunter Henry hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Henry and the New England Patriots (2-3) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) in Week 6 at Gillette Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Odds

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 36.5 -118

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Cowboys Odds

Hunter Henry Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henry's 20 grabs (on 26 targets) have netted him 216 yards (43.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

So far this season, 13.5% of the 192 passes thrown by his team have gone Henry's way.

Henry has seen the ball thrown his way three times in the red zone this season, 13.0% of his team's 23 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 63.8% passing plays and 36.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Henry's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Henry put up 76 receiving yards in his single career matchup against the Cowboys, 39.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Henry caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have the NFL's worst pass defense this season, surrendering 327.6 yards per game through the air.

The Cowboys have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (2.0 per game). They are 21st in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Texans, Henry hauled in six passes for 75 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted eight times.

Henry has caught 15 passes on 19 targets for 143 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 47.7 yards in his last three games.

Henry's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Henry 26 13.5% 20 216 2 3 13.0% Jakobi Meyers 46 24.0% 31 302 0 4 17.4% Kendrick Bourne 22 11.5% 17 207 1 1 4.3% Nelson Agholor 27 14.1% 16 197 1 4 17.4%

Powered By Data Skrive