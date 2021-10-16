Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver
Before placing any bets on Hunter Renfrow's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) and the Denver Broncos (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
|Rec. Yds
|Rec. Yds Payout
50.5
-117
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Broncos Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow has added 305 yards on 28 grabs and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times and averages 61.0 receiving yards per game.
- Renfrow has been the target of 18.5% (38 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.
- Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 62.9% passing plays and 37.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- Renfrow has averaged 42.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Broncos, 8.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups, Renfrow has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Broncos.
- The Broncos have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 222.8 yards per game through the air.
- With five passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Renfrow was targeted eight times and racked up 56 yards on six receptions.
- Renfrow's 17 catches (22 targets) have netted him 178 yards (59.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
38
18.5%
28
305
2
5
20.0%
Henry Ruggs III
28
13.7%
17
348
1
1
4.0%
Darren Waller
48
23.4%
28
319
2
7
28.0%
Bryan Edwards
23
11.2%
13
236
0
2
8.0%
