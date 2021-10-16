October 16, 2021
BETTING
Publish date:

Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 6 - Las Vegas vs. Denver

Author:
Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Before placing any bets on Hunter Renfrow's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Renfrow's Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) and the Denver Broncos (3-2) square off in a Week 6 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Rec. YdsRec. Yds Payout

50.5

-117

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds

Season Stats

  • Renfrow has added 305 yards on 28 grabs and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 38 times and averages 61.0 receiving yards per game.
  • Renfrow has been the target of 18.5% (38 total) of his team's 205 passing attempts this season.
  • Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way five times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 25 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have run 62.9% passing plays and 37.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Renfrow has averaged 42.2 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups against the Broncos, 8.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups, Renfrow has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Broncos.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 222.8 yards per game through the air.
  • With five passing TDs allowed this year, the Broncos defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Renfrow was targeted eight times and racked up 56 yards on six receptions.
  • Renfrow's 17 catches (22 targets) have netted him 178 yards (59.3 ypg) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Hunter Renfrow

38

18.5%

28

305

2

5

20.0%

Henry Ruggs III

28

13.7%

17

348

1

1

4.0%

Darren Waller

48

23.4%

28

319

2

7

28.0%

Bryan Edwards

23

11.2%

13

236

0

2

8.0%

