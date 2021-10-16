Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans (1-4) have an expected difficult battle to halt their four-game losing streak as they are heavy 10-point underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts (1-4) on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 43.5 points.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Colts vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Indianapolis' games this season have gone over 43.5 points four of five times.

Houston's games have gone over 43.5 points in three of five chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.4, is 4.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.3 points fewer than the 53.8 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The Colts and their opponents have scored an average of 46.4 points per game in 2020, 2.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 44.5 PPG average total in Texans games this season is 1.0 point more than this game's over/under.

Colts stats and trends

Against the spread, Indianapolis is 3-2-0 this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have gone over the total in three out of five opportunities (60%).

The Colts put up 6.6 fewer points per game (21.6) than the Texans give up (28.2).

The Colts collect 28.4 fewer yards per game (363.4), than the Texans give up per matchup (391.8).

This year, the Colts have five turnovers, three fewer than the Texans have takeaways (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Indianapolis' matchup with the Texans.

Texans stats and trends

Against the spread, Houston is 3-2-0 this season.

This season, the Texans have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Houston's games this year have hit the over in 60% of its opportunities (three times in five games with a set point total).

The Texans put up 7.8 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Colts allow (25.6).

The Texans rack up 86.6 fewer yards per game (282.6) than the Colts give up per matchup (369.2).

This year the Texans have eight turnovers, one fewer than the Colts have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

The average point total in Colts home games this season is 48.5 points, 5.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Texans away games this season average 47.5 total points, 4.0 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.