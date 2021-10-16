Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz, right, shakes hands with Penn State head coach James Franklin after a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa beat Penn State, 23-20. 211009 Penn St Iowa Fb 041 Jpg

The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (6-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are 11.5-point favorites at home at Kinnick Stadium against the Purdue Boilermakers (3-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 16, 2021. Both squads feature tough pass defenses, with the Hawkeyes 23rd against the pass in the nation, and the Boilermakers 16th defending the passing game. The total has been set at 43 points for this matchup.

Odds for Iowa vs. Purdue

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -11.5 43

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have gone over the current 43-point total in three of six games this season.

Purdue's games have gone over 43 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 55.1, is 12.1 points above Saturday's over/under.

The 28.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 14.6 fewer than the 43 over/under in this contest.

Hawkeyes games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 3.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.1 PPG average total in Boilermakers games this season is 13.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa Stats and Trends

Iowa has five wins against the spread in six games this season.

This season, the Hawkeyes have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Iowa's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Hawkeyes average 16.1 more points per game (31.5) than the Boilermakers surrender (15.4).

Iowa is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 15.4 points.

The Hawkeyes average only 17.9 more yards per game (317.5) than the Boilermakers give up per outing (299.6).

In games that Iowa amasses more than 299.6 yards, the team is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

This year, the Hawkeyes have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).

Purdue Stats and Trends

Purdue has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

Purdue's games this year have yet to go over the total in five opportunities.

This year the Boilermakers put up 10.6 more points per game (23.6) than the Hawkeyes give up (13).

When Purdue records more than 13 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Boilermakers collect 140.8 more yards per game (414.8) than the Hawkeyes allow (274).

Purdue is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out over 274 yards.

This year the Boilermakers have seven turnovers, 12 fewer than the Hawkeyes have takeaways (19).

