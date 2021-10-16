Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) throws the ball as Iowa State hosts Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Isu21 Jpg

A pair of the nation's top rushing defenses square off when the Iowa State Cyclones (3-2, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (3-2, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 7 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The Cyclones are 6.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 50.5 points for the outing.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -6.5 50.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State and its opponents have gone over the current 50.5-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

In 80% of Kansas State's games this season (4/5), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 50.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 62.6, is 12.1 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.9 points more than the 38.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cyclones games have an average total of 50.3 points this season, 0.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.5-point over/under for this game is 1.4 points below the 51.9 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Cyclones have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the Cyclones rack up 10.8 more points per game (33.8) than the Wildcats surrender (23).

When Iowa State records more than 23 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones average 99.4 more yards per game (442) than the Wildcats allow per contest (342.6).

When Iowa State churns out more than 342.6 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cyclones have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (7).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

In Kansas State's five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Wildcats put up 13.2 more points per game (28.8) than the Cyclones surrender (15.6).

Kansas State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team notches more than 15.6 points.

The Wildcats average 360.4 yards per game, 128.0 more yards than the 232.4 the Cyclones allow.

Kansas State is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team totals more than 232.4 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over two more times (8 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Season Stats